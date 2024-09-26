Kindly refer attached file for Cut-off Date for e-Voting for 51st AGM of the Company. Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from 20th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). The dividend after declaration at the 51st AGM shall be payable to the Members, whose names appear in the Register of Members / list of Beneficial Owners as on 19th September, 2024 i.e. the date prior to the commencement of book closure. For more details kindly refer attached file. We enclose herewith proceedings of 51st Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on 26.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024)