To The Members of

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of loss and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to Note no. 5 to the standalone annual financial statements, which describes the fact that in view of the losses of Rs.17,432.36 Lakhs incurred by Joint Venture Company, GACL - Nalco Alkalies & Chemicals Private Limited (“JV”) during the year and accumulated losses of Rs. 45,972.65 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024, the Company, through external expert, has carried out impairment review of its Investment of Rs. 41,400 Lakhs in 41,40,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each in JV. As per external experts assessment, the fair value of above- referred Equity Investment in JV exceeds its carrying value and consequently, the management has determined that no impairment provision needs to be recognised against carrying value of its Equity Investment held in said JV as of March 31, 2024.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of these standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1 Valuation of Investments (Unquoted) (Refer note 6 and 37.9.1 to the standalone financial statements) Principal Audit Procedures Investments in Equity and other Securities Instruments (Unquoted) aggregate a significant amount of the Companys total assets as at March 31,2024. Our audit procedures included: The Company measures its investments in Equity Instruments (Unquoted) at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income and its investment in other Securities Instruments (Unquoted) at fair value through Profit and Loss as at the Balance Sheet date. 1) Evaluated and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the key controls implemented by the Company with respect to the valuation of Investments in Equity and other Securities instruments (unquoted), inter alia controls around: Fair value is determined using valuation approach / methodology for which significant inputs are unobservable inputs (Level 3 inputs). a) periodic review by management, of the risks of the valuation approach/ methodology; The valuation approach / methodology adopted by the management in certain cases are single valuation methods and, in some cases, multiple valuation approaches, and hence involve significant judgment as regards the methods and inputs used. b) Examination of unobservable inputs; c) selection and competence evaluation of external valuer; Conclusion: Based on the procedures described above, we did not identify any material exceptions to the managements assertions and treatment, presentation and disclosure of the subject matter in standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances and the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) 2 of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g);

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. the observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

g. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B";

h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

i. the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of with respect to the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - refer note 43 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 15(v) to the standalone financial statements:

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software at the application level. However, the company has not enabled the audit trail (edit log) feature at database level in the accounting software. We did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with at the application level.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from the period April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies Act (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

For K C Mehta & Co LLP Shripal Shah Chartered Accountants Partner Firms Registration No. 106237W/W100829 Membership No. 114988 Place: Vadodara UDIN: 24114988BKALZV1484 Date: May 30, 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (“the Company”) on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE");

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of PPE to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and buildings that have been taken on lease and disclosed as PPE in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

d) The Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, and hence reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

e) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules thereunder.

ii. In respect of Inventories:

a) The Inventories except for goods-in-transit have been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure for such verification is reasonable. As explained to us, there were no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. During the year, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, and therefore, reporting under Clause (iii) (a),(b),(d),(e),(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company in earlier year, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have been regular during the year and the outstanding balance of these loans as at balance sheet date is Nil.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. In respect of the investments made by the Company in earlier years, in our opinion, the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year from the public or under the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India, therefore, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us, the Company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) Statutory Dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute as on March 31, 2024 are as follows:

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Forum where the Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount Involved (in lakhs) Amount Unpaid (in lakhs) Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales Tax Liability (Including Purchase Tax Liability) Joint Commissioner of Appeals 2000-01 to 2005-06 20,431.56 20,431.56 Gujarat Sales Tax Tribunal 2002-03 to 2005-06 50.18 46.68 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax Appeals 2016-17 to 2017-18 603.40 148.81 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2013-14 to 2015-16 8384.68 5405.68 High Court, Gujarat 2003-04 to 2006-07, 200708, 2009-10, 2010-11 9,301.31 Nil Supreme Court 2007-08 1628.74 Nil Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court April 2010 to January 2015 74.61 68.08 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal November 2008 to June 2017 533.41 496.48 Commissioner (Appeals) April 2011 to February 2016 1.59 1.48 Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal January 2004 to June 2017 3066.32 2947.37 High Court, Gujarat 1996-97 to 2001-02 1,719.66 462.12

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no unrecorded transactions in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its joint venture. The Company does not have any subsidiaries or associates.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans on pledge of securities held in its joint venture and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company and therefore, reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors and therefore, reporting under clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as covered under the requirements the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) the Company is a not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

(d) the Company does not have any Core Investment Companies which are part of the Group;

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and therefore, reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social responsibility on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility amount as at the end of the Balance sheet date to special account within period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

For K C Mehta & Co LLP Shripal Shah Chartered Accountants Partner Firms Registration No. 106237W/W100829 Membership No. 114988 Place: Vadodara UDIN: 24114988BKALZV1484 Date: May 30, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited on the standalone financial statements of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the, "Guidance note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.