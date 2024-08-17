iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged Share Price

262.6
(-5.71%)
May 24, 2017|03:40:47 PM

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

278.9

Prev. Close

278.5

Turnover(Lac.)

55.8

Day's High

278.9

Day's Low

261.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

241.07

P/E

11.72

EPS

22.31

Divi. Yield

0.48

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged Corporate Action

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.84%

Foreign: 49.84%

Indian: 23.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.63%

Institutions: 0.63%

Non-Institutions: 25.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

4.59

4.59

4.59

4.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

132.27

124.99

116.53

101.43

Net Worth

136.86

129.58

121.12

106.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

179.6

140.22

101.31

110.39

yoy growth (%)

28.08

38.4

-8.22

-2.01

Raw materials

-4.98

-6.88

-1.62

-5.64

As % of sales

2.77

4.91

1.6

5.11

Employee costs

-15.21

-14.51

-11.16

-9.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

13.59

15.86

24.75

34.83

Depreciation

-11.28

-10.15

-6.26

-6.68

Tax paid

-4.71

-5.63

-8.3

-11.34

Working capital

6.97

-0.48

-2.84

-6.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.22

-2.01

-2.81

47.22

Op profit growth

7.56

-19.74

-28.39

128.87

EBIT growth

-8.74

-35.22

-26.54

193.82

Net profit growth

-15.31

-37.82

-29.95

214.18

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Suresh Krishnamurthi Rao

Director

C S Ramesh

Independent Director

T Ramabadran

Independent Director

Sujatha Jayarajan

Company Secretary

G Somasundaram

Independent Director

A Janakiraman

Independent Director

Drushti Desai

Director

R Mahendran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged

Summary

Chemfab Alkalies Ltd, a member of Dr. Rao Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore is the first Indian company to use the power saving ion exchange membrane cell technology to manufacture caustic soda. Chemfab Alkalis (CAL) also produces Sodium Hypochloride and sodium Chlorate and the bye products of caustic soda like chlorine and hydrozen.Chemfab Chlorates, a group company was amalgamated with Chemfab Alkalies Ltd during the year 2001-02 on the approval from High court of Madras. The company has also takenover the management of Saltfields by the way of backward integration. The salt fields are situated at marakanam 25 kms from the factory of the company.Chemfab was selected for the 1988 award of excellence in Environment Preservation and Pollution Control by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry for its membrane cell technology which totally eliminated the use and disposal of mercury.It is having plan for construction of a Sea water desalination plant as the company is just in front of the Bay of Bengal. The company is yet to get the approval of Pondicherry Government to setting of this desalination plant.CAL was awarded a patent by the Patents Department, Government of India, for developing the barium sulphate recovery process. It is negotiating with a Canadian company, which operates hydrogen-operated fuel cells, to try out the fuel cells and generate power from hydrogen as an alternate source of energy. The company has now adopted the bi-polar cell technology. I
QUICKLINKS FOR Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

