SectorChemicals
Open₹278.9
Prev. Close₹278.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹55.8
Day's High₹278.9
Day's Low₹261.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)241.07
P/E11.72
EPS22.31
Divi. Yield0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
4.59
4.59
4.59
4.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
132.27
124.99
116.53
101.43
Net Worth
136.86
129.58
121.12
106.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
179.6
140.22
101.31
110.39
yoy growth (%)
28.08
38.4
-8.22
-2.01
Raw materials
-4.98
-6.88
-1.62
-5.64
As % of sales
2.77
4.91
1.6
5.11
Employee costs
-15.21
-14.51
-11.16
-9.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
13.59
15.86
24.75
34.83
Depreciation
-11.28
-10.15
-6.26
-6.68
Tax paid
-4.71
-5.63
-8.3
-11.34
Working capital
6.97
-0.48
-2.84
-6.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.22
-2.01
-2.81
47.22
Op profit growth
7.56
-19.74
-28.39
128.87
EBIT growth
-8.74
-35.22
-26.54
193.82
Net profit growth
-15.31
-37.82
-29.95
214.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Chairman
Suresh Krishnamurthi Rao
Director
C S Ramesh
Independent Director
T Ramabadran
Independent Director
Sujatha Jayarajan
Company Secretary
G Somasundaram
Independent Director
A Janakiraman
Independent Director
Drushti Desai
Director
R Mahendran
Reports by Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged
Summary
Chemfab Alkalies Ltd, a member of Dr. Rao Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore is the first Indian company to use the power saving ion exchange membrane cell technology to manufacture caustic soda. Chemfab Alkalis (CAL) also produces Sodium Hypochloride and sodium Chlorate and the bye products of caustic soda like chlorine and hydrozen.Chemfab Chlorates, a group company was amalgamated with Chemfab Alkalies Ltd during the year 2001-02 on the approval from High court of Madras. The company has also takenover the management of Saltfields by the way of backward integration. The salt fields are situated at marakanam 25 kms from the factory of the company.Chemfab was selected for the 1988 award of excellence in Environment Preservation and Pollution Control by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry for its membrane cell technology which totally eliminated the use and disposal of mercury.It is having plan for construction of a Sea water desalination plant as the company is just in front of the Bay of Bengal. The company is yet to get the approval of Pondicherry Government to setting of this desalination plant.CAL was awarded a patent by the Patents Department, Government of India, for developing the barium sulphate recovery process. It is negotiating with a Canadian company, which operates hydrogen-operated fuel cells, to try out the fuel cells and generate power from hydrogen as an alternate source of energy. The company has now adopted the bi-polar cell technology. I
