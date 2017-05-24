Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
4.59
4.59
4.59
4.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
132.27
124.99
116.53
101.43
Net Worth
136.86
129.58
121.12
106.02
Minority Interest
Debt
17.3
23.81
24.19
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.12
15.07
12.7
10.53
Total Liabilities
170.28
168.46
158.01
116.55
Fixed Assets
126.33
132.42
131.31
67.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.42
10.96
7.18
26.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.13
1.24
1.32
0.1
Networking Capital
39.98
21.44
16.28
19.39
Inventories
2.04
2.56
2.79
2.96
Inventory Days
7.34
8.46
9.03
9.31
Sundry Debtors
17.13
10.51
10.59
14.34
Debtor Days
61.71
34.75
34.3
45.14
Other Current Assets
38.93
28.38
26.62
21.26
Sundry Creditors
-13.3
-15.38
-19.96
-15
Creditor Days
47.91
50.85
64.66
47.22
Other Current Liabilities
-4.82
-4.63
-3.76
-4.17
Cash
1.41
2.38
1.9
2.8
Total Assets
170.27
168.44
157.99
116.55
