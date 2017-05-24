iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

262.6
(-5.71%)
May 24, 2017|03:40:47 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

13.59

15.86

24.75

34.83

Depreciation

-11.28

-10.15

-6.26

-6.68

Tax paid

-4.71

-5.63

-8.3

-11.34

Working capital

6.97

-0.48

-2.84

-6.5

Other operating items

Operating

4.55

-0.41

7.33

10.3

Capital expenditure

1.06

41.9

10.21

0.62

Free cash flow

5.61

41.48

17.54

10.92

Equity raised

249.74

232.44

202.66

165.8

Investing

-10.54

3.78

-19.15

2.41

Financing

-6.51

48

24.19

0

Dividends paid

1.15

1.15

1.15

4.59

Net in cash

239.46

326.85

226.4

183.72

