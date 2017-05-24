Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
13.59
15.86
24.75
34.83
Depreciation
-11.28
-10.15
-6.26
-6.68
Tax paid
-4.71
-5.63
-8.3
-11.34
Working capital
6.97
-0.48
-2.84
-6.5
Other operating items
Operating
4.55
-0.41
7.33
10.3
Capital expenditure
1.06
41.9
10.21
0.62
Free cash flow
5.61
41.48
17.54
10.92
Equity raised
249.74
232.44
202.66
165.8
Investing
-10.54
3.78
-19.15
2.41
Financing
-6.51
48
24.19
0
Dividends paid
1.15
1.15
1.15
4.59
Net in cash
239.46
326.85
226.4
183.72
