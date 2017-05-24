iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

262.6
(-5.71%)
May 24, 2017|03:40:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

179.6

140.22

101.31

110.39

yoy growth (%)

28.08

38.4

-8.22

-2.01

Raw materials

-4.98

-6.88

-1.62

-5.64

As % of sales

2.77

4.91

1.6

5.11

Employee costs

-15.21

-14.51

-11.16

-9.7

As % of sales

8.47

10.35

11.01

8.79

Other costs

-108.19

-87.75

-65.1

-73.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.23

62.58

64.26

66.37

Operating profit

51.21

31.07

23.41

21.76

OPM

28.51

22.15

23.11

19.71

Depreciation

-11.97

-13.04

-11.28

-10.15

Interest expense

-3.07

-4.35

-1.53

-0.71

Other income

3.62

2.84

2.99

4.95

Profit before tax

39.77

16.5

13.59

15.86

Taxes

-14.3

-0.97

-4.71

-5.63

Tax rate

-35.95

-5.92

-34.67

-35.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.47

15.52

8.87

10.22

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.21

0

Net profit

25.47

15.52

8.66

10.22

yoy growth (%)

64.06

79.28

-15.31

-37.82

NPM

14.18

11.07

8.54

9.26

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.