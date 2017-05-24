Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
179.6
140.22
101.31
110.39
yoy growth (%)
28.08
38.4
-8.22
-2.01
Raw materials
-4.98
-6.88
-1.62
-5.64
As % of sales
2.77
4.91
1.6
5.11
Employee costs
-15.21
-14.51
-11.16
-9.7
As % of sales
8.47
10.35
11.01
8.79
Other costs
-108.19
-87.75
-65.1
-73.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.23
62.58
64.26
66.37
Operating profit
51.21
31.07
23.41
21.76
OPM
28.51
22.15
23.11
19.71
Depreciation
-11.97
-13.04
-11.28
-10.15
Interest expense
-3.07
-4.35
-1.53
-0.71
Other income
3.62
2.84
2.99
4.95
Profit before tax
39.77
16.5
13.59
15.86
Taxes
-14.3
-0.97
-4.71
-5.63
Tax rate
-35.95
-5.92
-34.67
-35.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.47
15.52
8.87
10.22
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.21
0
Net profit
25.47
15.52
8.66
10.22
yoy growth (%)
64.06
79.28
-15.31
-37.82
NPM
14.18
11.07
8.54
9.26
