TO THE MEMBERS OF CHEMFAB ALKALIS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of CHEMFAB ALKALIS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2015, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate reporting and the internal financial controls system over financial operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

As stated in Note 33 to the of Rs. 14,70,45,171 is outstanding towards Inter Corporate Deposits (ICD) provided to Teamec Chlorates Limited (TCL) as at 31 March 2015. Whilst the net worth of TCL has been fully eroded as per its latest audited financial statements and it has made an application to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), the Management of the Company, based on the discussions with TCL / and considering certain other developments, believes that no provisioning is required to be made for the outstanding ICDs at this stage.

However, considering the aforesaid financial condition of TCL and in the absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to comment on the recoverability of the outstanding ICDs amounting to Rs. 14,70,45,171 from TCL and the consequential effects there of on the . financial statements

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2015, and its profit and its cash ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and, except for the absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence for the matter described in the basis of qualified opinion paragraph above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. statements, an amount

(e) The matter described in Basis for Qualified paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2015 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31March 2015 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 29(b)(iii) to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which for the year there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells Chartered Accountants (Firm’s Registration No. 008072S) Sriraman Parthasarathy Partner CHENNAI, 27 April 2015 Membership No. 206834

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph (1) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of its fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets.

(b) Some of the fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a programme of verification provides for physical verification at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(ii) In respect of its inventories:

(a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the nature of the products and the industry practice, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the Management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) In respect of loans secured or unsecured granted by the Company to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, according to the information and explanations given to us and except for our comments in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph:

(a) The receipts of principal amounts and interest have been as per stipulations, as amended and applicable. Also refer Note 33 to the financial statements.

(b) As per the amended / applicable terms of the loan, there are no overdue amounts above Rs 1 lakh as at the Balance Sheet date.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, having regard to the explanations that some of the items purchased are of special nature and suitable alternative sources are not readily available for obtaining comparable quotations, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases of inventory and fixed assets and the sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weakness in such internal control system.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits during the financial year.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 which, of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, in our opinion, prima facie ofallthefixed , the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed dues, including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2015 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of dues of Sales Tax, Duty of Excise and Service Tax which have not been deposited as at 31 March 2015 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount involved (Rs.) The Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Sales Tax CTO Chengalpet F.Y 2003-04 57,939 The Central Excise Act,1944 Duty of Excise Commissioner (Appeals), April 2006 to June 2012 45,97,626 The Finance Act,1994 Service Tax Chennai Commissioner (Appeals), Chennai January 2005 to March 2013 3,56,627

(d) The Company has been regular in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and Rules made thereunder within time.

(viii) Without considering the possible effects of our audit qualification reported in Basis for Qualified Opinion of our Audit Report which is not quantifiable, the Company does not have accumulated losses as the end of the financial year and the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks. The Company has not taken any loans from financial institutions or issued any debentures.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given guarantees for loans taken by others from banks and financial institutions.

(xi) The Company has not taken any term loans during the current year.

(xii) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.