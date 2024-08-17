Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Merged Summary

Chemfab Alkalies Ltd, a member of Dr. Rao Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore is the first Indian company to use the power saving ion exchange membrane cell technology to manufacture caustic soda. Chemfab Alkalis (CAL) also produces Sodium Hypochloride and sodium Chlorate and the bye products of caustic soda like chlorine and hydrozen.Chemfab Chlorates, a group company was amalgamated with Chemfab Alkalies Ltd during the year 2001-02 on the approval from High court of Madras. The company has also takenover the management of Saltfields by the way of backward integration. The salt fields are situated at marakanam 25 kms from the factory of the company.Chemfab was selected for the 1988 award of excellence in Environment Preservation and Pollution Control by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry for its membrane cell technology which totally eliminated the use and disposal of mercury.It is having plan for construction of a Sea water desalination plant as the company is just in front of the Bay of Bengal. The company is yet to get the approval of Pondicherry Government to setting of this desalination plant.CAL was awarded a patent by the Patents Department, Government of India, for developing the barium sulphate recovery process. It is negotiating with a Canadian company, which operates hydrogen-operated fuel cells, to try out the fuel cells and generate power from hydrogen as an alternate source of energy. The company has now adopted the bi-polar cell technology. In 1998-99, CAL installed and commissioned the bi-polar electrolyzer which will enhance the capacity of caustic soda production to 106 tons per day.For downstream Chlorine Utilisation project the company has entered into MOU with Ministry of Science & Technology,DSIR.