SectorChemicals
Open₹38.7
Prev. Close₹39.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.19
Day's High₹39.65
Day's Low₹37.5
52 Week's High₹55.4
52 Week's Low₹33
Book Value₹14.34
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)914.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.47
48.47
48.47
31.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
332.13
358.1
225.34
65.56
Net Worth
380.6
406.57
273.81
96.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
226.34
290.38
333.63
268.1
yoy growth (%)
-22.05
-12.96
24.44
11.18
Raw materials
-43.71
-48.79
-47.43
-43.04
As % of sales
19.31
16.8
14.21
16.05
Employee costs
-22.64
-34.74
-28.85
-29.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
20.06
18.17
6.41
-24.32
Depreciation
-17.31
-13.17
-9.11
-8.08
Tax paid
-11.83
-9.36
0
0
Working capital
-8.29
-23.72
4.46
-33.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.05
-12.96
24.44
11.18
Op profit growth
-177.18
-44.32
-286.21
106.08
EBIT growth
8.88
-12.6
-228.27
116.9
Net profit growth
-6.45
-282.59
-80.17
70.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
396.98
707.38
454.07
226.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
396.98
707.38
454.07
226.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.42
26.16
15.15
55.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,896
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,273.55
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,613.8
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,871.1
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,097.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sugandha Kukreja
Managing Director
Naveen Chopra
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sukhbir Singh Dahiya
Non Executive Director
Jagbir Singh Ahlawat
Executive Director
Jatin Dahiya
Independent Director
Kuldip Singh Suhag
Independent Director
Tilak Raj Bajalia
Independent Director
Ashok Goyal
Independent Director
Teesta Sandhu
Reports by Primo Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Primo Chemicals Limited was erstwhile incorporated with the name Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited in December, 1975. The Company later on changed the name from Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited to Primo Chemicals Limited on December 19, 2022. The Company is the largest producer of Caustic Soda in Northern India and is operating two units based on Membrane Cell Technology in its Plant Complex at Naya Nangal, Distt. Ropar Punjab (India). It is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Caustic Soda Lye, Hydrochloric Acid, Liquid Chlorine, Sodium Hypochlorite, Hydrogen Gas, Stable Bleaching Powder, Caustic Soda Flakes and Aluminium Chloride. The Company has increased its Caustic production capacity from 300 TPA to 500 TPA resultant into combined manufacturing capacity of 165,000 TPA of Caustic Soda. Key product in companys product portfolio include Caustic Soda Lye with by-products of Hydrochloric Acid, Liquid Chlorine, Sodium Hypochlorite and Hydrogen gas.In Jan.94, its caustic soda plant (inst. cap.: 37059 tpa) commenced operations. In Sep.87, the company commissioned its caustic soda concentration and flaking unit, and in 1988, completed the changeover from graphite anodes to dimensionally stable metal anodes in all the cells, and also installed an anode control and protection device in its caustic soda plant. In Oct.91, it commissioned the capacity optimisation project in phase-I, as a result of which the installed capacity of caustic soda and liquid chlorine increased t
Read More
The Primo Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Primo Chemicals Ltd is ₹914.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Primo Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 2.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Primo Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Primo Chemicals Ltd is ₹33 and ₹55.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Primo Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.72%, 3 Years at -10.51%, 1 Year at -21.80%, 6 Month at -0.53%, 3 Month at -8.81% and 1 Month at -3.86%.
