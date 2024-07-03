Summary

Primo Chemicals Limited was erstwhile incorporated with the name Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited in December, 1975. The Company later on changed the name from Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited to Primo Chemicals Limited on December 19, 2022. The Company is the largest producer of Caustic Soda in Northern India and is operating two units based on Membrane Cell Technology in its Plant Complex at Naya Nangal, Distt. Ropar Punjab (India). It is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Caustic Soda Lye, Hydrochloric Acid, Liquid Chlorine, Sodium Hypochlorite, Hydrogen Gas, Stable Bleaching Powder, Caustic Soda Flakes and Aluminium Chloride. The Company has increased its Caustic production capacity from 300 TPA to 500 TPA resultant into combined manufacturing capacity of 165,000 TPA of Caustic Soda. Key product in companys product portfolio include Caustic Soda Lye with by-products of Hydrochloric Acid, Liquid Chlorine, Sodium Hypochlorite and Hydrogen gas.In Jan.94, its caustic soda plant (inst. cap.: 37059 tpa) commenced operations. In Sep.87, the company commissioned its caustic soda concentration and flaking unit, and in 1988, completed the changeover from graphite anodes to dimensionally stable metal anodes in all the cells, and also installed an anode control and protection device in its caustic soda plant. In Oct.91, it commissioned the capacity optimisation project in phase-I, as a result of which the installed capacity of caustic soda and liquid chlorine increased t

