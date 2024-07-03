iifl-logo-icon 1
Primo Chemicals Ltd Share Price

37.75
(-3.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

  Open: 38.7
  Day's High: 39.65
  52 Wk High: 55.4
  Prev. Close: 39.14
  Day's Low: 37.5
  52 Wk Low: 33
  Turnover (lac): 59.19
  P/E: 0
  Face Value: 2
  Book Value: 14.34
  EPS: 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 914.85
  Div. Yield: 0
Primo Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

38.7

Prev. Close

39.14

Turnover(Lac.)

59.19

Day's High

39.65

Day's Low

37.5

52 Week's High

55.4

52 Week's Low

33

Book Value

14.34

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

914.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Primo Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda: Audited Result

Primo Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Primo Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.35%

Non-Promoter- 2.04%

Institutions: 2.03%

Non-Institutions: 66.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Primo Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.47

48.47

48.47

31.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

332.13

358.1

225.34

65.56

Net Worth

380.6

406.57

273.81

96.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

226.34

290.38

333.63

268.1

yoy growth (%)

-22.05

-12.96

24.44

11.18

Raw materials

-43.71

-48.79

-47.43

-43.04

As % of sales

19.31

16.8

14.21

16.05

Employee costs

-22.64

-34.74

-28.85

-29.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

20.06

18.17

6.41

-24.32

Depreciation

-17.31

-13.17

-9.11

-8.08

Tax paid

-11.83

-9.36

0

0

Working capital

-8.29

-23.72

4.46

-33.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.05

-12.96

24.44

11.18

Op profit growth

-177.18

-44.32

-286.21

106.08

EBIT growth

8.88

-12.6

-228.27

116.9

Net profit growth

-6.45

-282.59

-80.17

70.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

396.98

707.38

454.07

226.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

396.98

707.38

454.07

226.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.42

26.16

15.15

55.09

Primo Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield (%)
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value (₹)
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,896

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,273.55

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,613.8

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,871.1

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,097.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Primo Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sugandha Kukreja

Managing Director

Naveen Chopra

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sukhbir Singh Dahiya

Non Executive Director

Jagbir Singh Ahlawat

Executive Director

Jatin Dahiya

Independent Director

Kuldip Singh Suhag

Independent Director

Tilak Raj Bajalia

Independent Director

Ashok Goyal

Independent Director

Teesta Sandhu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Primo Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Primo Chemicals Limited was erstwhile incorporated with the name Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited in December, 1975. The Company later on changed the name from Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited to Primo Chemicals Limited on December 19, 2022. The Company is the largest producer of Caustic Soda in Northern India and is operating two units based on Membrane Cell Technology in its Plant Complex at Naya Nangal, Distt. Ropar Punjab (India). It is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Caustic Soda Lye, Hydrochloric Acid, Liquid Chlorine, Sodium Hypochlorite, Hydrogen Gas, Stable Bleaching Powder, Caustic Soda Flakes and Aluminium Chloride. The Company has increased its Caustic production capacity from 300 TPA to 500 TPA resultant into combined manufacturing capacity of 165,000 TPA of Caustic Soda. Key product in companys product portfolio include Caustic Soda Lye with by-products of Hydrochloric Acid, Liquid Chlorine, Sodium Hypochlorite and Hydrogen gas.In Jan.94, its caustic soda plant (inst. cap.: 37059 tpa) commenced operations. In Sep.87, the company commissioned its caustic soda concentration and flaking unit, and in 1988, completed the changeover from graphite anodes to dimensionally stable metal anodes in all the cells, and also installed an anode control and protection device in its caustic soda plant. In Oct.91, it commissioned the capacity optimisation project in phase-I, as a result of which the installed capacity of caustic soda and liquid chlorine increased
Company FAQs

What is the Primo Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Primo Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Primo Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Primo Chemicals Ltd is ₹914.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Primo Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Primo Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 2.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Primo Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Primo Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Primo Chemicals Ltd is ₹33 and ₹55.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Primo Chemicals Ltd?

Primo Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.72%, 3 Years at -10.51%, 1 Year at -21.80%, 6 Month at -0.53%, 3 Month at -8.81% and 1 Month at -3.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Primo Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Primo Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.35 %
Institutions - 2.04 %
Public - 66.61 %

Share Price | Futures Price | Option Chain | Historical Data
Profit & Loss | Balance Sheet | Cash Flow | Key Ratios
Quarterly Result | Half Yearly Result | Nine Monthly Result | Annual Result
