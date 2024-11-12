iifl-logo-icon 1
Primo Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

36.2
(1.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:47:00 PM

Primo Chemicals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
Primo Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Primo Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2024 Attached Attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202414 May 2024
Primo Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Attached Pursuant to the Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith Auditors Report thereon and Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion approved by Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th May, 2024 commenced at 11:30 Hours and concluded at 14:15 Hours. Read less.. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Primo Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. ATTACHED. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Primo Chemicals: Related News

No Record Found

