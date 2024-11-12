|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|Primo Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Primo Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2024 Attached Attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Primo Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Attached Pursuant to the Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith Auditors Report thereon and Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion approved by Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th May, 2024 commenced at 11:30 Hours and concluded at 14:15 Hours. Read less.. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Primo Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. ATTACHED. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
