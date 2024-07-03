Primo Chemicals Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
396.98
707.38
454.07
226.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
396.98
707.38
454.07
226.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.42
26.16
15.15
55.09
Total Income
416.4
733.54
469.22
281.43
Total Expenditure
390.06
515.02
367.4
238.7
PBIDT
26.34
218.52
101.82
42.73
Interest
18.21
8.07
8.82
5.34
PBDT
8.14
210.44
93
37.39
Depreciation
39.56
23.95
17.46
17.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.19
40.99
13.94
3.31
Deferred Tax
-5.76
11.53
4.88
8.53
Reported Profit After Tax
-25.86
133.98
56.72
8.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-25.33
137.4
59.21
8.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-25.33
137.4
59.21
8.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.05
5.67
2.61
2.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
48.47
48.47
48.47
31.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
16,63,60,390
16,63,60,390
16,63,60,390
0
Public Shareholding (%)
68.65
68.65
68.65
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
2,38,09,940
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
31.34
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
9.82
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
7,59,82,830
7,59,82,830
7,59,82,830
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
68.66
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
31.35
31.35
31.35
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.63
30.89
22.42
18.87
PBDTM(%)
2.05
29.74
20.48
16.51
PATM(%)
-6.51
18.94
12.49
3.64
