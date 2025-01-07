iifl-logo-icon 1
Primo Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.65
(-0.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

226.34

290.38

333.63

268.1

yoy growth (%)

-22.05

-12.96

24.44

11.18

Raw materials

-43.71

-48.79

-47.43

-43.04

As % of sales

19.31

16.8

14.21

16.05

Employee costs

-22.64

-34.74

-28.85

-29.54

As % of sales

10

11.96

8.64

11.02

Other costs

-172.34

-190.84

-228.59

-210.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

76.14

65.72

68.51

78.68

Operating profit

-12.35

16

28.74

-15.43

OPM

-5.45

5.51

8.61

-5.75

Depreciation

-17.31

-13.17

-9.11

-8.08

Interest expense

-5.34

-5.16

-20.29

-3.5

Other income

55.08

20.5

7.07

2.7

Profit before tax

20.06

18.17

6.41

-24.32

Taxes

-11.83

-9.36

0

0

Tax rate

-58.95

-51.55

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.23

8.8

6.41

-24.32

Exceptional items

0

0

-11.23

0

Net profit

8.23

8.8

-4.82

-24.32

yoy growth (%)

-6.45

-282.59

-80.17

70.69

NPM

3.63

3.03

-1.44

-9.07

