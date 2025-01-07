Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
226.34
290.38
333.63
268.1
yoy growth (%)
-22.05
-12.96
24.44
11.18
Raw materials
-43.71
-48.79
-47.43
-43.04
As % of sales
19.31
16.8
14.21
16.05
Employee costs
-22.64
-34.74
-28.85
-29.54
As % of sales
10
11.96
8.64
11.02
Other costs
-172.34
-190.84
-228.59
-210.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
76.14
65.72
68.51
78.68
Operating profit
-12.35
16
28.74
-15.43
OPM
-5.45
5.51
8.61
-5.75
Depreciation
-17.31
-13.17
-9.11
-8.08
Interest expense
-5.34
-5.16
-20.29
-3.5
Other income
55.08
20.5
7.07
2.7
Profit before tax
20.06
18.17
6.41
-24.32
Taxes
-11.83
-9.36
0
0
Tax rate
-58.95
-51.55
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.23
8.8
6.41
-24.32
Exceptional items
0
0
-11.23
0
Net profit
8.23
8.8
-4.82
-24.32
yoy growth (%)
-6.45
-282.59
-80.17
70.69
NPM
3.63
3.03
-1.44
-9.07
