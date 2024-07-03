Primo Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
294.51
559.58
293
150.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
294.51
559.58
293
150.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14
18.8
10.28
15.06
Total Income
308.5
578.38
303.28
165.84
Total Expenditure
289.01
395.81
260.8
145.21
PBIDT
19.49
182.57
42.48
20.64
Interest
12.42
4.87
7.18
3.57
PBDT
7.07
177.7
35.29
17.06
Depreciation
28
16.3
12.94
13.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.15
34.16
4.79
0.28
Deferred Tax
11.56
10.73
2.98
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-32.64
116.51
14.57
3.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-32.42
119.8
14.57
3.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-32.42
119.8
14.57
3.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.34
4.94
3.29
1.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
48.47
48.47
48.47
31.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
16,63,60,390
16,63,60,390
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
68.65
68.65
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
7,59,82,830
7,59,82,830
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
31.35
31.35
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.61
32.62
14.49
13.68
PBDTM(%)
2.4
31.75
12.04
11.31
PATM(%)
-11.08
20.82
4.97
2.43
