Primo Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.47
48.47
48.47
31.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
332.13
358.1
225.34
65.56
Net Worth
380.6
406.57
273.81
96.63
Minority Interest
Debt
178.23
144.79
61.24
0.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
37.79
24.67
14.75
14.2
Total Liabilities
596.62
576.03
349.8
111.46
Fixed Assets
517.02
491.21
331.45
190.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
53
53
30.07
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.66
2.76
3.24
8.8
Networking Capital
3.56
-1.98
-40.11
-96.17
Inventories
22.27
18.01
17.07
6.24
Inventory Days
10.06
Sundry Debtors
35
51.64
32.55
16.24
Debtor Days
26.18
Other Current Assets
79.05
80.61
39.53
24.39
Sundry Creditors
-48.94
-69.31
-44.01
-27.64
Creditor Days
44.57
Other Current Liabilities
-83.81
-82.94
-85.25
-115.4
Cash
1.38
31.05
25.17
7.99
Total Assets
596.63
576.03
349.82
111.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.