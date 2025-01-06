iifl-logo-icon 1
Primo Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

37.75
(-3.55%)
Jan 6, 2025

Primo Chemicals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

20.06

18.17

6.41

-24.32

Depreciation

-17.31

-13.17

-9.11

-8.08

Tax paid

-11.83

-9.36

0

0

Working capital

-8.29

-23.72

4.46

-33.21

Other operating items

Operating

-17.38

-28.08

1.75

-65.61

Capital expenditure

3.05

54.03

2.81

4.94

Free cash flow

-14.33

25.94

4.57

-60.66

Equity raised

104.67

43.93

26.03

75.8

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-27.98

1.36

-0.44

-14.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

62.36

71.23

30.15

1.11

