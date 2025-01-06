Primo Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
20.06
18.17
6.41
-24.32
Depreciation
-17.31
-13.17
-9.11
-8.08
Tax paid
-11.83
-9.36
0
0
Working capital
-8.29
-23.72
4.46
-33.21
Other operating items
Operating
-17.38
-28.08
1.75
-65.61
Capital expenditure
3.05
54.03
2.81
4.94
Free cash flow
-14.33
25.94
4.57
-60.66
Equity raised
104.67
43.93
26.03
75.8
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-27.98
1.36
-0.44
-14.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
62.36
71.23
30.15
1.11
