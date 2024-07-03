Summary

Incorporated in 1957 as a private limited company, Grauer & Weil (India) Private Limited (GWL) was converted into a public limited company in February, 1961. The Company is a pioneer in the world that offers the complete coating solutions to customers. The Company not only offers complete package of corrosion and protection solutions, but the Engineering Division manufactures and supply automatic plating lines, phosphating plants, painting plants and filtration systems to meet end-to-end surface finishing requirements of customers.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Surface Finishings besides Engineering and Mall business. The Company presently has its manufacturing facilities in Dadra, Vapi (Gujarat), Barotiwala (Himachal Pradesh), Samba (Jammu & Kashmir) besides Engineering division at Khed (Pune District) and Mall at Kandivli (Mumbai).After the start up of Chemical production in 1957, the Company ventured into manufacturing of engineering equipment in 1964 to provide complete electroplating solutions to its customers. The Companys foray into paints production started with the acquisition of Bombay Paints in 1994 which later was merged with the Company in 2008. Growel ventured into real estate development in 2005 and built a sprawling 4,75,000 sq. ft. shopping centre in the western suburbs of Mumbai. To manufacture electro-chemicals, the Company had entered a technical collaboration with Union Inks and Graphics Pte Singapore.It had enter

