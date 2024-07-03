iifl-logo-icon 1
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd Share Price

115.6
(92.67%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:59:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open120.1
  • Day's High121.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close60
  • Day's Low114
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)546.48
  • P/E30.74
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value19.65
  • EPS3.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,241.44
  • Div. Yield0.23
No Records Found

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

120.1

Prev. Close

60

Turnover(Lac.)

546.48

Day's High

121.7

Day's Low

114

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

19.65

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,241.44

P/E

30.74

EPS

3.49

Divi. Yield

0.23

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

2 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.99%

Institutions: 0.99%

Non-Institutions: 29.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.67

22.67

22.67

22.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

780.05

656.54

560.89

492.98

Net Worth

802.72

679.21

583.56

515.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

604.78

617.24

493.18

430.76

yoy growth (%)

-2.01

25.15

14.49

1.86

Raw materials

-314.33

-312.87

-252.83

-211.82

As % of sales

51.97

50.68

51.26

49.17

Employee costs

-69.27

-73.16

-57.01

-48.88

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

95.06

86.76

87.43

73.85

Depreciation

-18.32

-18.94

-14.95

-13.88

Tax paid

-25.42

-19.56

-26.87

-18.62

Working capital

82.4

59.4

46.2

45.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.01

25.15

14.49

1.86

Op profit growth

4.3

1.68

10.6

14.11

EBIT growth

8.77

0.13

18.22

13.9

Net profit growth

-8.13

25.15

9.64

41.44

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,068.9

981.82

768.29

605.83

619.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,068.9

981.82

768.29

605.83

619.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.99

19.02

16.32

14.74

20.46

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Umeshkumar N More

Managing Director

Nirajkumar U More

Independent Director

Suresh Pareek

Whole-time Director

Rohitkumar R More

Independent Director

Tarun Govil

Independent Director

Prerna Sonthalia

Whole-time Director

Yogesh Samat

Independent Director

Ayush Agarwal

Independent Director

Ashok Kanodia

Independent Director

Anil Mahabirprasad Gadodia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1957 as a private limited company, Grauer & Weil (India) Private Limited (GWL) was converted into a public limited company in February, 1961. The Company is a pioneer in the world that offers the complete coating solutions to customers. The Company not only offers complete package of corrosion and protection solutions, but the Engineering Division manufactures and supply automatic plating lines, phosphating plants, painting plants and filtration systems to meet end-to-end surface finishing requirements of customers.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Surface Finishings besides Engineering and Mall business. The Company presently has its manufacturing facilities in Dadra, Vapi (Gujarat), Barotiwala (Himachal Pradesh), Samba (Jammu & Kashmir) besides Engineering division at Khed (Pune District) and Mall at Kandivli (Mumbai).After the start up of Chemical production in 1957, the Company ventured into manufacturing of engineering equipment in 1964 to provide complete electroplating solutions to its customers. The Companys foray into paints production started with the acquisition of Bombay Paints in 1994 which later was merged with the Company in 2008. Growel ventured into real estate development in 2005 and built a sprawling 4,75,000 sq. ft. shopping centre in the western suburbs of Mumbai. To manufacture electro-chemicals, the Company had entered a technical collaboration with Union Inks and Graphics Pte Singapore.It had enter
Company FAQs

What is the Grauer & Weil India Ltd share price today?

The Grauer & Weil India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Grauer & Weil India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grauer & Weil India Ltd is ₹5241.44 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Grauer & Weil India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Grauer & Weil India Ltd is 30.74 and 5.61 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Grauer & Weil India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grauer & Weil India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grauer & Weil India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the CAGR of Grauer & Weil India Ltd?

Grauer & Weil India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 22.07%, 1 Year at 23.11%, 6 Month at 4.94%, 3 Month at 7.38% and 1 Month at -8.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Grauer & Weil India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Grauer & Weil India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

