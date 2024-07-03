Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹120.1
Prev. Close₹60
Turnover(Lac.)₹546.48
Day's High₹121.7
Day's Low₹114
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹19.65
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,241.44
P/E30.74
EPS3.49
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.67
22.67
22.67
22.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
780.05
656.54
560.89
492.98
Net Worth
802.72
679.21
583.56
515.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
604.78
617.24
493.18
430.76
yoy growth (%)
-2.01
25.15
14.49
1.86
Raw materials
-314.33
-312.87
-252.83
-211.82
As % of sales
51.97
50.68
51.26
49.17
Employee costs
-69.27
-73.16
-57.01
-48.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
95.06
86.76
87.43
73.85
Depreciation
-18.32
-18.94
-14.95
-13.88
Tax paid
-25.42
-19.56
-26.87
-18.62
Working capital
82.4
59.4
46.2
45.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.01
25.15
14.49
1.86
Op profit growth
4.3
1.68
10.6
14.11
EBIT growth
8.77
0.13
18.22
13.9
Net profit growth
-8.13
25.15
9.64
41.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,068.9
981.82
768.29
605.83
619.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,068.9
981.82
768.29
605.83
619.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.99
19.02
16.32
14.74
20.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Umeshkumar N More
Managing Director
Nirajkumar U More
Independent Director
Suresh Pareek
Whole-time Director
Rohitkumar R More
Independent Director
Tarun Govil
Independent Director
Prerna Sonthalia
Whole-time Director
Yogesh Samat
Independent Director
Ayush Agarwal
Independent Director
Ashok Kanodia
Independent Director
Anil Mahabirprasad Gadodia
Reports by Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1957 as a private limited company, Grauer & Weil (India) Private Limited (GWL) was converted into a public limited company in February, 1961. The Company is a pioneer in the world that offers the complete coating solutions to customers. The Company not only offers complete package of corrosion and protection solutions, but the Engineering Division manufactures and supply automatic plating lines, phosphating plants, painting plants and filtration systems to meet end-to-end surface finishing requirements of customers.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Surface Finishings besides Engineering and Mall business. The Company presently has its manufacturing facilities in Dadra, Vapi (Gujarat), Barotiwala (Himachal Pradesh), Samba (Jammu & Kashmir) besides Engineering division at Khed (Pune District) and Mall at Kandivli (Mumbai).After the start up of Chemical production in 1957, the Company ventured into manufacturing of engineering equipment in 1964 to provide complete electroplating solutions to its customers. The Companys foray into paints production started with the acquisition of Bombay Paints in 1994 which later was merged with the Company in 2008. Growel ventured into real estate development in 2005 and built a sprawling 4,75,000 sq. ft. shopping centre in the western suburbs of Mumbai. To manufacture electro-chemicals, the Company had entered a technical collaboration with Union Inks and Graphics Pte Singapore.It had enter
The Grauer & Weil India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grauer & Weil India Ltd is ₹5241.44 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Grauer & Weil India Ltd is 30.74 and 5.61 as of 25 Oct ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grauer & Weil India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grauer & Weil India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23
Grauer & Weil India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 22.07%, 1 Year at 23.11%, 6 Month at 4.94%, 3 Month at 7.38% and 1 Month at -8.98%.
