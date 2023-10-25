TO THE MEMBERS OF GRAUER & WEIL (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the Separate Financial Statements (also known as Standalone Financial Statements) of Grauer & Weil (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit (financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income), the Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr.No. Key Audit Matter Our Response 1 Evaluation of Provisions and Contingent Liabilities w.r.t. litigations and claims Our audit procedures included: Company is exposed to variety of different laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. Consequently, in the normal course of business, Provisions and Contingent Liabilities may arise from legal proceedings, constructive obligations and commercial claims. We understood the processes, evaluated the design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over the recording and re-assessment of uncertain legal positions, claims and contingent liabilities. Management applies significant judgement when considering whether and how much to provide for the potential exposure of each matter. We held discussions with senior management including the person responsible for legal and compliance to obtain an understanding of the factors considered by management in classification of the matter as ‘probable, ‘possible and ‘remote. These estimates could change substantially over time as new facts emerge as each legal case or matters progresses. Given the the Examined the Companys legal expenses on sample basis and read the minutes of the board meetings in order to ensure completeness. different views possible, basis interpretations, complexity and the magnitude of potential exposures and the judgement necessary to estimate the amount of provision required or determine required disclosures. With respect to tax matters, involving our tax specialists, and discussing with the Companys tax officers, their views and strategies on significant cases, as well as the related technical grounds relating to their conclusions based on applicable tax laws. Assessing the decisions and rationale for provisions held or for decisions not to record provisions or make disclosures. For those matters where management concluded that no provisions should be recorded, considering the adequacy and completeness of the Companys disclosures.

2 Defined benefit obligation Our audit procedures included: The valuation of the retirement benefit schemes in the Company is determined with reference to various actuarial assumptions including discount rate, future salary increases, rate of inflation, mortality rates and attrition rates. Due to the size of these schemes, small changes in these assumptions can have a material impact on the estimated defined benefit obligation We have examined the key controls over the process involving member data, formulation of assumptions and the financial reporting process in arriving at the provision for retirement benefits. We tested the controls for determining the actuarial assumptions and the approval of those assumptions by senior management. We found these key controls were designed, implemented and operated effectively, and therefore determined that we could place reliance on these key controls for the purposes of our audit. We tested the employee data used in calculating the obligation and where material, we also considered the treatment of curtailments, settlements, past service costs, remeasurements, benefits paid, and any other amendments made to obligations during the year. From the evidence obtained, we found the data and assumptions used by management in the actuarial valuations for retirement benefit obligations to be appropriate.

4. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion, The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. g) As required by section 197(16) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid and provided for remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 34 A to the Standalone financial statements; ii. The Company has long-term contracts for which there were no material foreseeable losses. The Company does not have any long-term derivatives contract. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) As represented to us by the Management and to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or lend or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(b) As represented to us by the management and to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that causes us to believe that the above representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has complied with the provisions with respect to Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of final dividend proposed in the previous year and the proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software (SAP) for maintaining its books of account which has a inbuilt feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For M. M. Nissim & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 107122W/W100672

(N Kashinath) Partner Membership No.: 036490 UDIN: 24036490BKGTSK2442 Place: Mumbai Date: May 28, 2024

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GRAUER & WEIL (INDIA) LIMITED

i) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

b) The assets have been physically verified by the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, considering the size and the nature of its business. The frequency of verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification. All discrepancies have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed/transfer deed/conveyance deed/ property tax paid documents (which evidences title) provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self – constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, Plant and Equipment (including of right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder.

ii) In respect of Inventories

a) The inventory, except for goods in transit, has been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operation. For goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year-end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification of inventory when compared with books of account.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 Crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company for the first three quarters and with the audited books of account in respect of fourth quarter ending March 31, 2024 and there are no material discrepancies.

iii) The Company has made investments in companies and other entities. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year and hence reporting under clauses (iii)(a),(c),(d),(e) and (f) of the order are not applicable.

b) In our opinion, the investments made in companies are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

iv) In our opinion, in respect of investments made ,the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 as amended. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

vii) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1st July, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST

a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities, where applicable. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the records of the Company, the statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Particulars Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Amount In Lacs Income Tax 2016-17 to 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax - Appeals 46.54 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax – Appeals 462.20 Excise Duty 2011-12 to 2017-18 CESTAT - Ahmedabad 245.88 2006-07 to 2011-12 CESTAT – Ahmedabad 37.58 2014-15 to 2016-17 Assistant Commissioner of Excise 35.02 2002-03 to 2006-07 CESTAT – Mumbai 70.88 Service Tax 2010-11 to 2017-18 CESTAT – Mumbai 131.11 2013-14 Joint Commissioner – Appeals 194.12 Sales Tax/ VAT/CST 2017-18 Commissioner – Appeals 15.82 1998-99 Deputy Commissioner – Appeals 11.07 GST 2017-18 to 2021-22 Commissionerate 12.36

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix) a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x) a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (Including debt instruments) and hence reporting under Clause (x) (a) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of share or fully convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and accordingly provisions of clause (x)(b) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi) a) On the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly provisions of clause (xii) of Para 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) On the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that all the transaction with the related parties is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements in Note No. 34(J) as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non -cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors and hence provisions of Sec 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, provisions of clause (xvi)(a) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) During the year, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and accordingly, provisions of clause (xvi)(b) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the Regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and accordingly the provisions of clause (xvi)(c) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) The group does not have any CIC as a part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the Financial Year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding Financial Year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For M. M. Nissim & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 107122W/W100672

(N Kashinath) Partner Membership No.: 036490 UDIN: 24036490BKGTSK2442 Place: Mumbai Date: May 28, 2024

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GRAUER & WEIL (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Grauer & Weil (India) Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

For M. M. Nissim & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 107122W/W100672

(N Kashinath) Partner Membership No.: 036490 UDIN: 24036490BKGTSK2442