Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
604.78
617.24
493.18
430.76
yoy growth (%)
-2.01
25.15
14.49
1.86
Raw materials
-314.33
-312.87
-252.83
-211.82
As % of sales
51.97
50.68
51.26
49.17
Employee costs
-69.27
-73.16
-57.01
-48.88
As % of sales
11.45
11.85
11.56
11.34
Other costs
-120.37
-134.56
-88.29
-84.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.9
21.8
17.9
19.52
Operating profit
100.8
96.63
95.04
85.93
OPM
16.66
15.65
19.27
19.94
Depreciation
-18.32
-18.94
-14.95
-13.88
Interest expense
-2.15
-2.6
-1.81
-1.63
Other income
14.74
11.67
9.16
3.44
Profit before tax
95.06
86.76
87.43
73.85
Taxes
-25.42
-19.56
-26.87
-18.62
Tax rate
-26.74
-22.55
-30.74
-25.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
69.63
67.2
60.55
55.23
Exceptional items
0
8.59
0
0
Net profit
69.63
75.79
60.55
55.23
yoy growth (%)
-8.13
25.15
9.64
41.44
NPM
11.51
12.27
12.27
12.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.