Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

115.6
(92.67%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:59:50 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

604.78

617.24

493.18

430.76

yoy growth (%)

-2.01

25.15

14.49

1.86

Raw materials

-314.33

-312.87

-252.83

-211.82

As % of sales

51.97

50.68

51.26

49.17

Employee costs

-69.27

-73.16

-57.01

-48.88

As % of sales

11.45

11.85

11.56

11.34

Other costs

-120.37

-134.56

-88.29

-84.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.9

21.8

17.9

19.52

Operating profit

100.8

96.63

95.04

85.93

OPM

16.66

15.65

19.27

19.94

Depreciation

-18.32

-18.94

-14.95

-13.88

Interest expense

-2.15

-2.6

-1.81

-1.63

Other income

14.74

11.67

9.16

3.44

Profit before tax

95.06

86.76

87.43

73.85

Taxes

-25.42

-19.56

-26.87

-18.62

Tax rate

-26.74

-22.55

-30.74

-25.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

69.63

67.2

60.55

55.23

Exceptional items

0

8.59

0

0

Net profit

69.63

75.79

60.55

55.23

yoy growth (%)

-8.13

25.15

9.64

41.44

NPM

11.51

12.27

12.27

12.82

