Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.67
22.67
22.67
22.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
780.05
656.54
560.89
492.98
Net Worth
802.72
679.21
583.56
515.65
Minority Interest
Debt
25.57
23.4
24.67
21.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.98
19.06
19.53
18.96
Total Liabilities
847.27
721.67
627.76
556.35
Fixed Assets
252.52
241.61
247.54
241.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
56.16
24.03
2.28
2.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.36
8.29
7.22
6.65
Networking Capital
107.95
160.8
112.96
51.34
Inventories
135.03
124.87
142.27
91.99
Inventory Days
55.51
Sundry Debtors
183.59
181.92
130.62
127.67
Debtor Days
77.05
Other Current Assets
69.92
89.68
44.59
33.37
Sundry Creditors
-133
-116.4
-108.08
-95.11
Creditor Days
57.4
Other Current Liabilities
-147.59
-119.27
-96.44
-106.58
Cash
421.26
286.96
257.77
253.92
Total Assets
847.25
721.69
627.77
556.34
