Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

115.6
(92.67%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:59:50 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd

Grauer & Weil FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

95.06

86.76

87.43

73.85

Depreciation

-18.32

-18.94

-14.95

-13.88

Tax paid

-25.42

-19.56

-26.87

-18.62

Working capital

82.4

59.4

46.2

45.6

Other operating items

Operating

133.7

107.65

91.8

86.94

Capital expenditure

14.48

67.94

9.18

-84.65

Free cash flow

148.18

175.59

100.98

2.29

Equity raised

846.28

689.96

566.44

464.63

Investing

-0.02

-2.07

2.08

1.17

Financing

16.9

26.44

-2.66

7.17

Dividends paid

0

11.34

13.6

9.06

Net in cash

1,011.34

901.26

680.45

484.34

