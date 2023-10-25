Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
95.06
86.76
87.43
73.85
Depreciation
-18.32
-18.94
-14.95
-13.88
Tax paid
-25.42
-19.56
-26.87
-18.62
Working capital
82.4
59.4
46.2
45.6
Other operating items
Operating
133.7
107.65
91.8
86.94
Capital expenditure
14.48
67.94
9.18
-84.65
Free cash flow
148.18
175.59
100.98
2.29
Equity raised
846.28
689.96
566.44
464.63
Investing
-0.02
-2.07
2.08
1.17
Financing
16.9
26.44
-2.66
7.17
Dividends paid
0
11.34
13.6
9.06
Net in cash
1,011.34
901.26
680.45
484.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.