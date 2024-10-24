Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

GRAUER & WEIL (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidate Financial Result of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24-10-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

GRAUER & WEIL (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidate Financial Result for quarter ended June 30 2024 A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 05/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024 for approval of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

GRAUER & WEIL (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors of Company is schedule to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 interalia to consider and take on record amongst other matters the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 The Board of Directors, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM, has recommended the payment of Dividend @ 50% i.e. Re. 0.50 per equity share to all shareholders whose name appears on the record Date. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

The Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on 15th April, 2024 has approved the allotment of 22,67,05,750 equity Shares as Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1 : 1.

GRAUER & WEIL (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 26 2024 interalia to consider Issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the Company Issue of Bonus Shares in 1 : 1 (I.e. 1 new shares against 1 existing shares) Board approved the issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1 : 1 (i.e. 1 new shares against existing 1 shares), subject to approvals of the shareholders and other statutory authorities. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024)

