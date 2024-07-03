iifl-logo-icon 1
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd Share Price

351
(-7.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:44:55 PM

  • Open379.35
  • Day's High384
  • 52 Wk High588.95
  • Prev. Close379.95
  • Day's Low350.55
  • 52 Wk Low 297.4
  • Turnover (lac)17.3
  • P/E27.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value232
  • EPS13.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)413.73
  • Div. Yield0.13
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.82%

Non-Promoter- 0.27%

Institutions: 0.27%

Non-Institutions: 32.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.79

11.79

12.03

12.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

249.97

223.68

240.23

220.61

Net Worth

261.76

235.47

252.26

232.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

282.94

283.63

292.5

253.47

yoy growth (%)

-0.24

-3.03

15.4

13.19

Raw materials

-159.02

-175.25

-176.94

-134.36

As % of sales

56.2

61.78

60.49

53

Employee costs

-10.13

-9.42

-10.24

-9.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.3

23.26

31.96

40.37

Depreciation

-8.43

-8.31

-7.21

-7.12

Tax paid

-11.81

-0.44

-8.89

-12.94

Working capital

27.91

-26.82

23.67

5.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.24

-3.03

15.4

13.19

Op profit growth

39.92

-10.05

-18.96

21.14

EBIT growth

57.16

-24.31

-17.79

20.35

Net profit growth

44.3

-1.08

-15.85

30.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

426.24

504.55

415.38

283.08

283.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

426.24

504.55

415.38

283.08

283.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.42

5.86

0.89

4.76

0.78

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Paru M Jaykrishna

Independent Director

R K Sukhdevsinhji

Independent Director

Arvind Goenka.

Independent Director

Pradeep Jha

Joint Managing Director & CEO

Gokul M Jaykrishna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saji V Joseph

Independent Director

JAYPRAKASH MANEKLAL PATEL

Director

Arjun Gokul Jaykrishna

Independent Director

Shivani Revat Lakhia

Additional Director

Samveg A Lalbhai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd

Summary

Asahi Songwon Colors Limited was originally incorporated on December 19, 1990 as a private limited company called Lucky Laminates Private Limited in State of Gujarat. In the year 1995-96, the High Court of Gujarat approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Asahi Dyechem Pvt. Ltd. On April 19, 1996, the Company got converted into Public Company and on the same day Companys name was changed to Asahi Songwon Colors Limited.The Company is engaged in manufacturing & export of color pigments and its derivatives and its manufacturing facility is located at Padra, in the district of Vadodara, Gujarat.The company has set up plant to manufacture Pigment Green -7 at Kadi, Mehsana with an initial capacity of 180 TPA with total capital expenditure of Rs.40 million. The commercial production of this plant commenced in the year 1991. In the year 1995- 96, the company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Songwon Color Company Limited (SCCL), South Korea with financial investment and supply of technology for manufacture of Green Crude. On entering the technical collaboration with SCCL, ASCL installed a plant for manufacturing Green Crude at a total cost of about Rs.35 million, which enhanced its installed capacity from 180 TPA to 600 TPA.Subsequently, ASCL further expanded its installed capacity to 900 M.T in 2002 and to 1080 MT in the year 2005-06 with a capital expenditure of Rs. 35 million.May 2007, the company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 37,22,222 Equity
Company FAQs

What is the Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd share price today?

The Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹351 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd is ₹413.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd is 27.92 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd is ₹297.4 and ₹588.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd?

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.27%, 3 Years at 8.74%, 1 Year at 24.41%, 6 Month at -19.37%, 3 Month at -15.09% and 1 Month at -8.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.83 %
Institutions - 0.27 %
Public - 32.90 %

