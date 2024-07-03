Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹379.35
Prev. Close₹379.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.3
Day's High₹384
Day's Low₹350.55
52 Week's High₹588.95
52 Week's Low₹297.4
Book Value₹232
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)413.73
P/E27.92
EPS13.71
Divi. Yield0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.79
11.79
12.03
12.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
249.97
223.68
240.23
220.61
Net Worth
261.76
235.47
252.26
232.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
282.94
283.63
292.5
253.47
yoy growth (%)
-0.24
-3.03
15.4
13.19
Raw materials
-159.02
-175.25
-176.94
-134.36
As % of sales
56.2
61.78
60.49
53
Employee costs
-10.13
-9.42
-10.24
-9.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.3
23.26
31.96
40.37
Depreciation
-8.43
-8.31
-7.21
-7.12
Tax paid
-11.81
-0.44
-8.89
-12.94
Working capital
27.91
-26.82
23.67
5.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.24
-3.03
15.4
13.19
Op profit growth
39.92
-10.05
-18.96
21.14
EBIT growth
57.16
-24.31
-17.79
20.35
Net profit growth
44.3
-1.08
-15.85
30.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
426.24
504.55
415.38
283.08
283.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
426.24
504.55
415.38
283.08
283.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.42
5.86
0.89
4.76
0.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Paru M Jaykrishna
Independent Director
R K Sukhdevsinhji
Independent Director
Arvind Goenka.
Independent Director
Pradeep Jha
Joint Managing Director & CEO
Gokul M Jaykrishna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saji V Joseph
Independent Director
JAYPRAKASH MANEKLAL PATEL
Director
Arjun Gokul Jaykrishna
Independent Director
Shivani Revat Lakhia
Additional Director
Samveg A Lalbhai
Reports by Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd
Summary
Asahi Songwon Colors Limited was originally incorporated on December 19, 1990 as a private limited company called Lucky Laminates Private Limited in State of Gujarat. In the year 1995-96, the High Court of Gujarat approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Asahi Dyechem Pvt. Ltd. On April 19, 1996, the Company got converted into Public Company and on the same day Companys name was changed to Asahi Songwon Colors Limited.The Company is engaged in manufacturing & export of color pigments and its derivatives and its manufacturing facility is located at Padra, in the district of Vadodara, Gujarat.The company has set up plant to manufacture Pigment Green -7 at Kadi, Mehsana with an initial capacity of 180 TPA with total capital expenditure of Rs.40 million. The commercial production of this plant commenced in the year 1991. In the year 1995- 96, the company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Songwon Color Company Limited (SCCL), South Korea with financial investment and supply of technology for manufacture of Green Crude. On entering the technical collaboration with SCCL, ASCL installed a plant for manufacturing Green Crude at a total cost of about Rs.35 million, which enhanced its installed capacity from 180 TPA to 600 TPA.Subsequently, ASCL further expanded its installed capacity to 900 M.T in 2002 and to 1080 MT in the year 2005-06 with a capital expenditure of Rs. 35 million.May 2007, the company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 37,22,222 Equity
The Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹351 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd is ₹413.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd is 27.92 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd is ₹297.4 and ₹588.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.27%, 3 Years at 8.74%, 1 Year at 24.41%, 6 Month at -19.37%, 3 Month at -15.09% and 1 Month at -8.86%.
