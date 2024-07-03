Summary

Asahi Songwon Colors Limited was originally incorporated on December 19, 1990 as a private limited company called Lucky Laminates Private Limited in State of Gujarat. In the year 1995-96, the High Court of Gujarat approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Asahi Dyechem Pvt. Ltd. On April 19, 1996, the Company got converted into Public Company and on the same day Companys name was changed to Asahi Songwon Colors Limited.The Company is engaged in manufacturing & export of color pigments and its derivatives and its manufacturing facility is located at Padra, in the district of Vadodara, Gujarat.The company has set up plant to manufacture Pigment Green -7 at Kadi, Mehsana with an initial capacity of 180 TPA with total capital expenditure of Rs.40 million. The commercial production of this plant commenced in the year 1991. In the year 1995- 96, the company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Songwon Color Company Limited (SCCL), South Korea with financial investment and supply of technology for manufacture of Green Crude. On entering the technical collaboration with SCCL, ASCL installed a plant for manufacturing Green Crude at a total cost of about Rs.35 million, which enhanced its installed capacity from 180 TPA to 600 TPA.Subsequently, ASCL further expanded its installed capacity to 900 M.T in 2002 and to 1080 MT in the year 2005-06 with a capital expenditure of Rs. 35 million.May 2007, the company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 37,22,222 Equity

