Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.3
23.26
31.96
40.37
Depreciation
-8.43
-8.31
-7.21
-7.12
Tax paid
-11.81
-0.44
-8.89
-12.94
Working capital
27.91
-26.82
23.67
5.03
Other operating items
Operating
47.95
-12.31
39.52
25.32
Capital expenditure
14.93
2.97
54.29
7.84
Free cash flow
62.88
-9.34
93.81
33.16
Equity raised
376.74
335.85
296.22
246.24
Investing
23.42
8.36
-10.88
4.1
Financing
22.58
-55
41.33
-9.29
Dividends paid
0
0
3.68
3.68
Net in cash
485.62
279.87
424.17
277.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.