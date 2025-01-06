iifl-logo-icon 1
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

355.9
(-6.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.3

23.26

31.96

40.37

Depreciation

-8.43

-8.31

-7.21

-7.12

Tax paid

-11.81

-0.44

-8.89

-12.94

Working capital

27.91

-26.82

23.67

5.03

Other operating items

Operating

47.95

-12.31

39.52

25.32

Capital expenditure

14.93

2.97

54.29

7.84

Free cash flow

62.88

-9.34

93.81

33.16

Equity raised

376.74

335.85

296.22

246.24

Investing

23.42

8.36

-10.88

4.1

Financing

22.58

-55

41.33

-9.29

Dividends paid

0

0

3.68

3.68

Net in cash

485.62

279.87

424.17

277.9

