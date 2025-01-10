Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.79
11.79
12.03
12.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
249.97
223.68
240.23
220.61
Net Worth
261.76
235.47
252.26
232.64
Minority Interest
Debt
89.28
97.31
52.39
44.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.55
18.31
16.22
15.79
Total Liabilities
369.59
351.09
320.87
292.52
Fixed Assets
122.26
150.6
153.88
138.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
107.11
98.22
50.27
50.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.36
2.53
0.57
0.62
Networking Capital
137.24
95.69
112.44
100.67
Inventories
50.13
45.54
80.48
45.97
Inventory Days
59.3
Sundry Debtors
78.11
69.31
87.01
78.21
Debtor Days
100.89
Other Current Assets
56.5
34.73
14.23
22.56
Sundry Creditors
-42.99
-49.74
-62.75
-40.83
Creditor Days
52.67
Other Current Liabilities
-4.51
-4.15
-6.52
-5.24
Cash
1.61
4.03
3.72
2.06
Total Assets
369.58
351.07
320.88
292.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.