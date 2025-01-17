iifl-logo-icon 1
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd Key Ratios

318.05
(-6.04%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.19

-3.39

Op profit growth

43.93

-12.99

EBIT growth

53.08

-14.48

Net profit growth

41.13

24.76

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.49

12.12

13.46

EBIT margin

14.52

9.47

10.69

Net profit margin

11.37

8.04

6.23

RoCE

13.96

10.25

RoNW

3.75

2.88

RoA

2.73

2.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

26.56

18.6

14.91

Dividend per share

3.5

3

3

Cash EPS

19.55

11.82

8.25

Book value per share

189.16

164.28

157.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.93

3.97

10.69

P/CEPS

16.21

6.25

19.3

P/B

1.67

0.45

1.01

EV/EBIDTA

8.61

3.02

6.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-29.83

-1.89

-30.28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

85.85

70.67

Inventory days

50.24

58.84

Creditor days

-52.25

-41.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-21.18

-7.46

-6.07

Net debt / equity

0.21

0.08

0.3

Net debt / op. profit

0.96

0.5

1.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.12

-61.78

-59.66

Employee costs

-3.66

-3.32

-3.2

Other costs

-22.72

-22.76

-23.66

