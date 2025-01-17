Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.19
-3.39
Op profit growth
43.93
-12.99
EBIT growth
53.08
-14.48
Net profit growth
41.13
24.76
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.49
12.12
13.46
EBIT margin
14.52
9.47
10.69
Net profit margin
11.37
8.04
6.23
RoCE
13.96
10.25
RoNW
3.75
2.88
RoA
2.73
2.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
26.56
18.6
14.91
Dividend per share
3.5
3
3
Cash EPS
19.55
11.82
8.25
Book value per share
189.16
164.28
157.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.93
3.97
10.69
P/CEPS
16.21
6.25
19.3
P/B
1.67
0.45
1.01
EV/EBIDTA
8.61
3.02
6.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-29.83
-1.89
-30.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.85
70.67
Inventory days
50.24
58.84
Creditor days
-52.25
-41.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-21.18
-7.46
-6.07
Net debt / equity
0.21
0.08
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
0.96
0.5
1.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.12
-61.78
-59.66
Employee costs
-3.66
-3.32
-3.2
Other costs
-22.72
-22.76
-23.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.