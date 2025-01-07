iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

363.9
(2.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:32:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

282.94

283.63

292.5

253.47

yoy growth (%)

-0.24

-3.03

15.4

13.19

Raw materials

-159.02

-175.25

-176.94

-134.36

As % of sales

56.2

61.78

60.49

53

Employee costs

-10.13

-9.42

-10.24

-9.85

As % of sales

3.58

3.32

3.5

3.88

Other costs

-65.64

-64.56

-67.07

-62.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.2

22.76

22.93

24.48

Operating profit

48.13

34.39

38.24

47.19

OPM

17.01

12.12

13.07

18.61

Depreciation

-8.43

-8.31

-7.21

-7.12

Interest expense

-1.91

-3.59

-3.53

-2.81

Other income

2.52

0.78

4.47

3.11

Profit before tax

40.3

23.26

31.96

40.37

Taxes

-11.81

-0.44

-8.89

-12.94

Tax rate

-29.32

-1.9

-27.81

-32.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

28.48

22.82

23.07

27.42

Exceptional items

4.45

0

0

0

Net profit

32.93

22.82

23.07

27.42

yoy growth (%)

44.3

-1.08

-15.85

30.69

NPM

11.64

8.04

7.88

10.81

Asahi Songwon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.