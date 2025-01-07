Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
282.94
283.63
292.5
253.47
yoy growth (%)
-0.24
-3.03
15.4
13.19
Raw materials
-159.02
-175.25
-176.94
-134.36
As % of sales
56.2
61.78
60.49
53
Employee costs
-10.13
-9.42
-10.24
-9.85
As % of sales
3.58
3.32
3.5
3.88
Other costs
-65.64
-64.56
-67.07
-62.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.2
22.76
22.93
24.48
Operating profit
48.13
34.39
38.24
47.19
OPM
17.01
12.12
13.07
18.61
Depreciation
-8.43
-8.31
-7.21
-7.12
Interest expense
-1.91
-3.59
-3.53
-2.81
Other income
2.52
0.78
4.47
3.11
Profit before tax
40.3
23.26
31.96
40.37
Taxes
-11.81
-0.44
-8.89
-12.94
Tax rate
-29.32
-1.9
-27.81
-32.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
28.48
22.82
23.07
27.42
Exceptional items
4.45
0
0
0
Net profit
32.93
22.82
23.07
27.42
yoy growth (%)
44.3
-1.08
-15.85
30.69
NPM
11.64
8.04
7.88
10.81
