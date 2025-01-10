To,

The Members

Asahi Songwon Colors Limited

Ahmedabad.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITOR?S REPORT THEREON

The Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors? Report and its annexure, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report, Dividend Distribution Policy, and performance trend, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditor?s Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity of the Company and cash flows and in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

AUDITOR?S RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an Auditor?s Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Director?s use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Standalone Financial Statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditor?s Report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditor?s Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below, on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor?s Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Standalone Financial Statements disclose the impact of pending litigations on the financial position of the Company – Refer Note 40 to the Standalone Financial Statement.

(b) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company; or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party; or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (d)(i) and (d)(ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(e) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in note 48 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, at the database and application level. However, during the financial year the Company has not enabled the audit log feature citing certain technical issues. Therefore we are unable to comment whether there are any instances of the audit trail features being tempered with.

Annexure A

To Independent Auditor?s Report on Standalone Financial Statements of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited for the year ended on March 31, 2024

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a. (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE").

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets and Intangible assets under development.

b. No item of Property, Plant and Equipment, were physically verified during the year by the Management and consequently we are unable to state if the physical verification was carried out at reasonable intervals. Accordingly, the question of reporting on material discrepancies noted on verification does not arise.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment or Intangible assets during the year. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of its Inventories:

a. The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b. During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of ? 5 crores from Banks or Financial Institutions on the basis of security of loans. Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company with the said bank are not in agreement with the books of accounts maintained by the Company, however such differences between books of accounts and those submitted to the bank are reconciled. (Refer Note 53 of Standalone Financial Statements)

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies and any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

a. The Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Balance Outstanding at the Balance Sheet Date (Rs In Lakhs) (Rs In Lakhs) - to Subsidiaries 3,148.65 3,747.60 - to Joint Ventures - - - to Associates - - - to Others 9.92 6.63

According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not given any guarantee or security to other entity during the year.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees, provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company?s interest.

c. In respect of some loans granted or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments are not due during the year so we were unable to comment on regularity of repayment receipts.

d. According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e. No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. The Company has not granted any loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the loans given, investments made and guarantees and securities given.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of verification of relevant records, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public and therefore clause (v) of Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company is not required to maintain cost records as per the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 read with sub-section (1) of the Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, reporting under Clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee?s state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect statutory dues which remained outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the records of the Company, there are no disputed statutory dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Lacs) Periods to which the amount relates (A.Y) Forum where the dispute is pending Remarks (If any) Income Tax Act Income Tax 0.99 2016-17 Income tax Appellate Tribunal - Income Tax Act Income Tax 18.41 2018-19 Income tax Appellate Tribunal - Income Tax Act Income Tax 5.35 2020-21 Income tax Appellate Tribunal -

(viii) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of verification of relevant documents, the Company has not surrendered any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) a. Based on ouraudit procedure and according to the information and explanation given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institutions, banks or debenture holders.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, Company is not declared willful defaulter by any Bank or Financial Institution.

c. Based on an overall examination of Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, in our opinion no new term loan was taken during the year.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. Based on our audit procedure and according to information and explanation given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not raised funds to meet the obligations of its Subsidiary.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not raised loan on pledge of securities held in subsidiaries.

(x) In Respect of Utilization of Issue Proceeds:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had not raised any money by way of public issue nor made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year, therefore reporting under Clause 3(x) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) In respect of Frauds

a. Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we report that no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year under audit.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report u/s 143(12) of the Companies Act is required to be filed by the auditor in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies Rule, 2014 with Central Government.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of special statute applicable to chit funds and nidhi/mutual benefit funds/societies are not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered by the Company with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, 2013 and details thereof are properly disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements.

(xiv) In Respect of Internal Audit System a. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of Internal Audit for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year till date, in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 "Using the work of Internal Auditors.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our Opinion during the year the Company has not entered in to any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors during the year, hence Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, reporting under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is also not applicable.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the order is not required.

b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC).

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In Respect to Unspent CSR:

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has no unspent amount as on reporting date which was required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within the period of six months of the expiry of financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act;

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to any ongoing project. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable in case of the Company.

Annexure B

To the independent Auditors? Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited for the year ended on March 31, 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the act.

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report of even date)

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENT?S AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS? RESPONSIBILITIES FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company?s Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS? RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Company?s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company?s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.