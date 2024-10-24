iifl-logo-icon 1
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd Board Meeting

323.95
(4.40%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:10 PM

Asahi Songwon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
ASAHI SONGWON COLORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Asahi Songwon Colors Limited has informed the exchange about outcome of board meeting. Asahi Songwon Colors Limited has submitted unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Asahi Songwon Colors Limited has submitted the exchange clarification on result submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024) .
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Asahi Songwon Colors Limited has informed outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2024 Asahi Songwon Colors Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at the Board meeting held on September 02, 2024 considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Samvegbhai Arvindbhai Lalbhai as Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of five (5) consecutive years with effect from September 02, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Board Meeting10 Aug 202410 Aug 2024
Asahi Songwon Colors Limited has informed the exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today August 10, 2024 inter alia have considered : 1. Appointment Mr. Sudhin Bhagwandas Choksey as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Mr. Arvind Geonka, Mr. Rajkumar Sukhdevsinhji and Dr. Pradeepbhai Jasubhai Jha have completed their second term of 5 consecutive years as Non Executive Independent Director of the Company and consequently they ceased to be Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on August 11, 2024. 3. Resignation of Mr. Jayprakash Maneklal Patel as Independent Director of the Company. 4. Reconstitution of various committees.
Board Meeting27 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
ASAHI SONGWON COLORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Asahi Songwon Colors Limited has submitted to the exchange outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202414 May 2024
ASAHI SONGWON COLORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider recommendation of final dividend for the year 2023-24. Asahi Songwon Colors Limited has submitted to the exchange outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
ASAHI SONGWON COLORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Asahi Songwon Colors Limited has submitted outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)

