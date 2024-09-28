|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Asahi Songwon Colors Limited has informed the Exchange about 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 11.30 AM. Asahi Songwon Colors Limited has submitted to the Exchange about the disclosure pertaining to the voting results on the resolutions passed by the members at the 34th Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 along with Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
