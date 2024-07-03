iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Plastiblends India Ltd Share Price

235.38
(-4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open252.63
  • Day's High252.63
  • 52 Wk High398.45
  • Prev. Close246.1
  • Day's Low235
  • 52 Wk Low 227.15
  • Turnover (lac)59.77
  • P/E18.58
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value162.59
  • EPS13.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)611.73
  • Div. Yield1.72
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Plastiblends India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

252.63

Prev. Close

246.1

Turnover(Lac.)

59.77

Day's High

252.63

Day's Low

235

52 Week's High

398.45

52 Week's Low

227.15

Book Value

162.59

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

611.73

P/E

18.58

EPS

13.28

Divi. Yield

1.72

Plastiblends India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.25

Record Date: 23 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Plastiblends India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Plastiblends India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.38%

Non-Promoter- 0.65%

Institutions: 0.65%

Non-Institutions: 34.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Plastiblends India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.99

12.99

12.99

12.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

392.42

382

368.48

317.11

Net Worth

405.41

394.99

381.47

330.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

717.63

577.33

605.87

567.82

yoy growth (%)

24.3

-4.71

6.7

4.13

Raw materials

-540.06

-397.56

-426.93

-428.67

As % of sales

75.25

68.86

70.46

75.49

Employee costs

-34.4

-31.33

-30.72

-25.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

48.97

53.19

51.53

37.99

Depreciation

-16.09

-15.87

-17.05

-11.65

Tax paid

-12.27

-15.84

-14.36

-10.68

Working capital

33.63

8.57

-23.37

33.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.3

-4.71

6.7

4.13

Op profit growth

-10.69

1.67

22.9

-14.09

EBIT growth

-7.35

6.01

16.23

-16.22

Net profit growth

-1.73

0.46

36.09

-16.48

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Plastiblends India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Plastiblends India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Shreevallabh G Kabra

Chairman & Managing Director

Satyanarayan G Kabra

Independent Director

Pushp Raj Singhvi

Independent Director

Sudarshan K Parab

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himanshu Mhatre

Independent Director

B L Bagra

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Varun S Kabra

Non Executive Director

Jyoti V Kabra

Independent Director

Rahul R Rathi

Independent Director

Meena S. Agrawal

Independent Director

DHARMENDRA KANTILAL GANDHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Plastiblends India Ltd

Summary

Plastiblends India Limited, promoted by the Kolsite Group was established in January, 1991. The Company is Indias largest manufacturer and exporter of Color & Additive Master Batches and Thermoplastic Compounds for the Plastic Processing Industry. Apart from this, it has two more manufacturing units in Roorkee, Uttarakhand (Northern India) , Palsana (Gujarat) with an annual manufacturing capacity of more than 1,10,000 MT per annum. It produce masterbatches for Polyolefins including BOPP, PET, PBT, ABS, HIPS, EVA.During 2001-02 the total Installed Capacity of Master Batches was increased from 13500 Tonnes to 14000 Tonnes. The Company setup a New Unit 2 in Kadaiya Village, Daman, to enhance its production capacity by 4000 Tonnes per annum in 2003. Further, it enhanced its present installed capacity by 1000 tonnes per annum i.e. from 14000 tonnes per annum to 15000 tonnes per annum with advanced technology, continuous R&D and equipped laboratory. The installed capacity was further enhanced from 29000 tons p.a. to 36000 tons p.a. during the year 2007-08. The Company commenced commercial production at Roorkee unit w.e.f. 1st August, 2007 with initial installed capacity of 5000 tons p.a. and had produced 1044 tons during the year 2008. The new manufacturing unit at Palsana, Surat commenced its commercial production w.e.f. 25th March, 2016.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Plastiblends India Ltd share price today?

The Plastiblends India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹235.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Plastiblends India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Plastiblends India Ltd is ₹611.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Plastiblends India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Plastiblends India Ltd is 18.58 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Plastiblends India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Plastiblends India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Plastiblends India Ltd is ₹227.15 and ₹398.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Plastiblends India Ltd?

Plastiblends India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.46%, 3 Years at 1.88%, 1 Year at -25.57%, 6 Month at -11.60%, 3 Month at -16.73% and 1 Month at -7.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Plastiblends India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Plastiblends India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.38 %
Institutions - 0.65 %
Public - 34.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Plastiblends India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.