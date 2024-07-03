Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹252.63
Prev. Close₹246.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.77
Day's High₹252.63
Day's Low₹235
52 Week's High₹398.45
52 Week's Low₹227.15
Book Value₹162.59
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)611.73
P/E18.58
EPS13.28
Divi. Yield1.72
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.99
12.99
12.99
12.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
392.42
382
368.48
317.11
Net Worth
405.41
394.99
381.47
330.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
717.63
577.33
605.87
567.82
yoy growth (%)
24.3
-4.71
6.7
4.13
Raw materials
-540.06
-397.56
-426.93
-428.67
As % of sales
75.25
68.86
70.46
75.49
Employee costs
-34.4
-31.33
-30.72
-25.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
48.97
53.19
51.53
37.99
Depreciation
-16.09
-15.87
-17.05
-11.65
Tax paid
-12.27
-15.84
-14.36
-10.68
Working capital
33.63
8.57
-23.37
33.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.3
-4.71
6.7
4.13
Op profit growth
-10.69
1.67
22.9
-14.09
EBIT growth
-7.35
6.01
16.23
-16.22
Net profit growth
-1.73
0.46
36.09
-16.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Shreevallabh G Kabra
Chairman & Managing Director
Satyanarayan G Kabra
Independent Director
Pushp Raj Singhvi
Independent Director
Sudarshan K Parab
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himanshu Mhatre
Independent Director
B L Bagra
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Varun S Kabra
Non Executive Director
Jyoti V Kabra
Independent Director
Rahul R Rathi
Independent Director
Meena S. Agrawal
Independent Director
DHARMENDRA KANTILAL GANDHI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Plastiblends India Ltd
Summary
Plastiblends India Limited, promoted by the Kolsite Group was established in January, 1991. The Company is Indias largest manufacturer and exporter of Color & Additive Master Batches and Thermoplastic Compounds for the Plastic Processing Industry. Apart from this, it has two more manufacturing units in Roorkee, Uttarakhand (Northern India) , Palsana (Gujarat) with an annual manufacturing capacity of more than 1,10,000 MT per annum. It produce masterbatches for Polyolefins including BOPP, PET, PBT, ABS, HIPS, EVA.During 2001-02 the total Installed Capacity of Master Batches was increased from 13500 Tonnes to 14000 Tonnes. The Company setup a New Unit 2 in Kadaiya Village, Daman, to enhance its production capacity by 4000 Tonnes per annum in 2003. Further, it enhanced its present installed capacity by 1000 tonnes per annum i.e. from 14000 tonnes per annum to 15000 tonnes per annum with advanced technology, continuous R&D and equipped laboratory. The installed capacity was further enhanced from 29000 tons p.a. to 36000 tons p.a. during the year 2007-08. The Company commenced commercial production at Roorkee unit w.e.f. 1st August, 2007 with initial installed capacity of 5000 tons p.a. and had produced 1044 tons during the year 2008. The new manufacturing unit at Palsana, Surat commenced its commercial production w.e.f. 25th March, 2016.
Read More
The Plastiblends India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹235.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Plastiblends India Ltd is ₹611.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Plastiblends India Ltd is 18.58 and 1.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Plastiblends India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Plastiblends India Ltd is ₹227.15 and ₹398.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Plastiblends India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.46%, 3 Years at 1.88%, 1 Year at -25.57%, 6 Month at -11.60%, 3 Month at -16.73% and 1 Month at -7.56%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.