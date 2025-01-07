Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
717.63
577.33
605.87
567.82
yoy growth (%)
24.3
-4.71
6.7
4.13
Raw materials
-540.06
-397.56
-426.93
-428.67
As % of sales
75.25
68.86
70.46
75.49
Employee costs
-34.4
-31.33
-30.72
-25.68
As % of sales
4.79
5.42
5.07
4.52
Other costs
-81.92
-79.85
-80.75
-58.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.41
13.83
13.32
10.31
Operating profit
61.24
68.57
67.44
54.87
OPM
8.53
11.87
11.13
9.66
Depreciation
-16.09
-15.87
-17.05
-11.65
Interest expense
-3.09
-3.01
-1.48
-7.61
Other income
6.92
3.5
2.62
2.38
Profit before tax
48.97
53.19
51.53
37.99
Taxes
-12.27
-15.84
-14.36
-10.68
Tax rate
-25.07
-29.78
-27.86
-28.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
36.69
37.34
37.17
27.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
36.69
37.34
37.17
27.31
yoy growth (%)
-1.73
0.46
36.09
-16.48
NPM
5.11
6.46
6.13
4.81
