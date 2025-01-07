iifl-logo-icon 1
Plastiblends India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

240.09
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

717.63

577.33

605.87

567.82

yoy growth (%)

24.3

-4.71

6.7

4.13

Raw materials

-540.06

-397.56

-426.93

-428.67

As % of sales

75.25

68.86

70.46

75.49

Employee costs

-34.4

-31.33

-30.72

-25.68

As % of sales

4.79

5.42

5.07

4.52

Other costs

-81.92

-79.85

-80.75

-58.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.41

13.83

13.32

10.31

Operating profit

61.24

68.57

67.44

54.87

OPM

8.53

11.87

11.13

9.66

Depreciation

-16.09

-15.87

-17.05

-11.65

Interest expense

-3.09

-3.01

-1.48

-7.61

Other income

6.92

3.5

2.62

2.38

Profit before tax

48.97

53.19

51.53

37.99

Taxes

-12.27

-15.84

-14.36

-10.68

Tax rate

-25.07

-29.78

-27.86

-28.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

36.69

37.34

37.17

27.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

36.69

37.34

37.17

27.31

yoy growth (%)

-1.73

0.46

36.09

-16.48

NPM

5.11

6.46

6.13

4.81

