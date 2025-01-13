Plastiblends India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.99
12.99
12.99
12.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
392.42
382
368.48
317.11
Net Worth
405.41
394.99
381.47
330.1
Minority Interest
Debt
7.81
8.71
44.79
31.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.09
16.31
17.23
14.31
Total Liabilities
427.31
420.01
443.49
376.32
Fixed Assets
177.04
180.93
191.79
188.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
70.68
67.22
50.77
21.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.22
1.36
1.8
2.2
Networking Capital
175.32
168
197.46
160.89
Inventories
125.7
121.63
135.92
123.98
Inventory Days
69.13
78.38
Sundry Debtors
87.99
91.12
119.34
93.58
Debtor Days
60.69
59.16
Other Current Assets
18.02
21.04
18.4
22.01
Sundry Creditors
-22.7
-28.02
-23.77
-25.56
Creditor Days
12.08
16.15
Other Current Liabilities
-33.69
-37.77
-52.43
-53.12
Cash
3.07
2.5
1.67
2.9
Total Assets
427.33
420.01
443.49
376.31
