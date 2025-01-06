iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Plastiblends India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

235.38
(-4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Plastiblends India Ltd

Plastiblends (I) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

48.97

53.19

51.53

37.99

Depreciation

-16.09

-15.87

-17.05

-11.65

Tax paid

-12.27

-15.84

-14.36

-10.68

Working capital

33.63

8.57

-23.37

33.52

Other operating items

Operating

54.23

30.04

-3.24

49.18

Capital expenditure

25.28

14.49

31.77

17.1

Free cash flow

79.51

44.53

28.52

66.28

Equity raised

648.89

547.66

465.7

437.72

Investing

28.81

18.06

-6.75

0.28

Financing

12.88

-0.44

-56.85

14.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

6.49

Net in cash

770.09

609.8

430.62

525.7

Plastiblends (I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Plastiblends India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.