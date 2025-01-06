Plastiblends India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
48.97
53.19
51.53
37.99
Depreciation
-16.09
-15.87
-17.05
-11.65
Tax paid
-12.27
-15.84
-14.36
-10.68
Working capital
33.63
8.57
-23.37
33.52
Other operating items
Operating
54.23
30.04
-3.24
49.18
Capital expenditure
25.28
14.49
31.77
17.1
Free cash flow
79.51
44.53
28.52
66.28
Equity raised
648.89
547.66
465.7
437.72
Investing
28.81
18.06
-6.75
0.28
Financing
12.88
-0.44
-56.85
14.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
6.49
Net in cash
770.09
609.8
430.62
525.7
