Plastiblends India Ltd Board Meeting

238.95
(3.31%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:29:54 PM

Plastiblends (I) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 202519 Dec 2024
PLASTIBLENDS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31 2024
Board Meeting11 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
PLASTIBLENDS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended september 30 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th Sep, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
PLASTIBLENDS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202423 Apr 2024
PLASTIBLENDS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend if any Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 23/04/2024) Audited Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/05/2024)

