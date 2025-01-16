|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|19 Dec 2024
|PLASTIBLENDS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31 2024
|Board Meeting
|11 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|PLASTIBLENDS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended september 30 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th Sep, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|PLASTIBLENDS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|PLASTIBLENDS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend if any Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 23/04/2024) Audited Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/05/2024)
