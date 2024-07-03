Plastiblends India Ltd Summary

Plastiblends India Limited, promoted by the Kolsite Group was established in January, 1991. The Company is Indias largest manufacturer and exporter of Color & Additive Master Batches and Thermoplastic Compounds for the Plastic Processing Industry. Apart from this, it has two more manufacturing units in Roorkee, Uttarakhand (Northern India) , Palsana (Gujarat) with an annual manufacturing capacity of more than 1,10,000 MT per annum. It produce masterbatches for Polyolefins including BOPP, PET, PBT, ABS, HIPS, EVA.During 2001-02 the total Installed Capacity of Master Batches was increased from 13500 Tonnes to 14000 Tonnes. The Company setup a New Unit 2 in Kadaiya Village, Daman, to enhance its production capacity by 4000 Tonnes per annum in 2003. Further, it enhanced its present installed capacity by 1000 tonnes per annum i.e. from 14000 tonnes per annum to 15000 tonnes per annum with advanced technology, continuous R&D and equipped laboratory. The installed capacity was further enhanced from 29000 tons p.a. to 36000 tons p.a. during the year 2007-08. The Company commenced commercial production at Roorkee unit w.e.f. 1st August, 2007 with initial installed capacity of 5000 tons p.a. and had produced 1044 tons during the year 2008. The new manufacturing unit at Palsana, Surat commenced its commercial production w.e.f. 25th March, 2016.