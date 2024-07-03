iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Plastiblends India Ltd Company Summary

231.92
(2.31%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:39:57 AM

Plastiblends India Ltd Summary

Plastiblends India Limited, promoted by the Kolsite Group was established in January, 1991. The Company is Indias largest manufacturer and exporter of Color & Additive Master Batches and Thermoplastic Compounds for the Plastic Processing Industry. Apart from this, it has two more manufacturing units in Roorkee, Uttarakhand (Northern India) , Palsana (Gujarat) with an annual manufacturing capacity of more than 1,10,000 MT per annum. It produce masterbatches for Polyolefins including BOPP, PET, PBT, ABS, HIPS, EVA.During 2001-02 the total Installed Capacity of Master Batches was increased from 13500 Tonnes to 14000 Tonnes. The Company setup a New Unit 2 in Kadaiya Village, Daman, to enhance its production capacity by 4000 Tonnes per annum in 2003. Further, it enhanced its present installed capacity by 1000 tonnes per annum i.e. from 14000 tonnes per annum to 15000 tonnes per annum with advanced technology, continuous R&D and equipped laboratory. The installed capacity was further enhanced from 29000 tons p.a. to 36000 tons p.a. during the year 2007-08. The Company commenced commercial production at Roorkee unit w.e.f. 1st August, 2007 with initial installed capacity of 5000 tons p.a. and had produced 1044 tons during the year 2008. The new manufacturing unit at Palsana, Surat commenced its commercial production w.e.f. 25th March, 2016.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.