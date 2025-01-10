To the Members of Plastiblends India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Plastiblends India Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive

Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013,as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and profit and other comprehensive income and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together withthe ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of

Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Contingent Liability Our procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: The Company has uncertain tax matters pending litigations under direct tax and various indirect tax laws. The litigation involves significant judgement to determine the possible outcome based on which accounting treatment is given to the disputed amount. Given the magnitude of potential outflow of economic resources and uncertainty of potential outcome, uncertain tax positions are considered to be key audit matters. Obtained an understanding from the management with respect to process and controls followed by the Company for identification and monitoring of significant developments in relation to the litigations, including completeness thereof. (Refer Note 37 to financial statements) Obtained the details from the management regarding tax assessments and demands raised and reviewed their assessment of the likelihood of outflow of economic resources being probable, possible or remote in respect of the litigations. Assessed managements discussions held with their legal consultants and understanding precedents in similar cases; Assessed whether the disclosures for uncertain tax positions are in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 37 on Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including annexures thereto, Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordancewith the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these the financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financialtatements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of su ch communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income,

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors, for the year ended 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified as on 31 st March 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed pending litigations which may have an impact on its financial position in its Financial Statement. (Refer Note 37 to the financial statements); ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. With respect to clause (e) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has declared and paid dividend during the year in compliance of Section 123 of the Companies Act 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software namely SAP for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any Director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which areequired to be commented upon by us.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.105215W/W100057 Parag Pansare Partner Membership No.: 117309 UDIN: 24117309BKCAZR8486 Mumbai, May 2, 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in paragraph 1 in Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

We report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner over the period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the

Company and the nature of its assets. Accordingly, physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment along with reconciliation with fixed asset register were completed in FY 2021-22. Additionally, during the year, physical verification of certain Property, Plant and Equipment whose useful life has been already expired was carried out and discrepancies noticed were properly dealt with in book of accounts.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, all the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) (including Right of Use assets) & intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(i) (d) of the Order regarding Revaluation of PPE and intangible assets is not applicable. p>

(e) According to the information, explanations and representations made the management of Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As informed to us the physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Inventory lying with third parties at the year-end have been confirmed by respective parties. Discrepancies notices were less than 10% for each class of inventory except for WIP and the discrepancies have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company w ith such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) During the year the Company has made investments in Mutual Fund schemes. According to the information and explanations provided to us, such investments are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (Paragraph 3(iii)(b) of the Order)

Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans other than loans and advances to employees as per Companys policy or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e), 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

With respect to reporting under 3(iii)(b) in respect of loans given to employees as per Companys policy does not prima facie appears to prejudicial to the Companys interest. Further as informed to us the Company has not provided any guarantees or not provided security in connection with the loan during the year. Accordingly, reporting with respect to Loans, Guarantees, securities in connection with the loan 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

a. The Company has not given loans or guarantees or provided securities which are covered by the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In respect of investments made by the Company, provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has accepted security deposits from its dealers in the form of deemed deposits, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder, have been complied with. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, no order in this respect has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunals.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie such accounts and records are made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax and Goods and Services Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Sr No. Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount ( in Lakhs)* Period(s) to which the amount relates (Various year covering the period) Forum where such dispute is pending 1 Finance Act, 1994 CENVAT credit disallowed 1317.69 2004-05 to 2017-18 Office of the Commissioner, Central Excise & Customs, Daman 2 Central Goods & Service Tax, 2017 E-Way bill Mismatch between Invoice and bill of Entry 1.76 Nov-21 Assistant commissioner Uttarakhand 3 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 CST Liability 28.49 2016-17 & 2017-18 Asst. Commissioner Sales Tax, Surat 4 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 VAT Credit Disallowance 0.62 2017-18 Asst. Commissioner Sales Tax, Surat 5 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Short Payment of Service Tax 2.35 Apr 2017 to Jun 2017 Asst. Commissioner CGST & Central Excise, Surat 6 Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 Employee Dues Dispute 6.87 2022-23 Conciliation Officer Dept of Labour & Employment Daman

* Note: Includes amounts paid under protest

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by management, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) Based on representation given by the management of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us-

a. The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institute or Government or any government authority.

c. The Company has not obtained any new term loans during the year. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(c) is not applicable.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not used funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

e. The Company does not have any subsidiary, associates & joint venture during the year. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(e) and 3 (ix) (f) is not applicable.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

a. The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting upon the true and fair view of the financial statements, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us:

a. No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. No report under Section 143(12) of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government has been filed during the year.

c. No whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable

Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, a. The Companys internal audit system is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. Reports submitted by the internal auditor during the year have been considered during the course of our audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. The Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss during the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 and the immediately preceding Financial Year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statement, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us: a. In respect of other than ongoing projects, there is no unspent amount that would be required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the Financial Year in compliance with second proviso to section 135(5) of the said Act. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable. b. There are no unspent amounts with respect to ongoing projects that would be required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provisions of Section 135(6) of the Act.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures during the year. Hence, the Company is not required repare Consolidated to

Financial Statements. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.105215W/W100057 Parag Pansare Partner Membership No.: 117309 UDIN: 24117309BKCAZR8486 Mumbai, May 2, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure as referred to in paragraph 2(f) in Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Plastiblends India Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Plastiblends India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Noterequire that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or dispositionof the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions,r that the degree of o compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.