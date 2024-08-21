SectorChemicals
Open₹80.4
Prev. Close₹80.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.58
Day's High₹81.75
Day's Low₹79.4
52 Week's High₹197.5
52 Week's Low₹77.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)203.42
P/E14.94
EPS5.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.19
2.71
2.71
2.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.81
64.8
48.38
32.19
Net Worth
81
67.51
51.09
34.9
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
714.87
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
714.87
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indian Phosphate Ltd
Summary
Indian Phosphate Ltd was incorporated on December 14, 1998 with a Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur and was granted a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 28, 1998 by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Company is mainly engaged in production of Linear Alkylbenzene Sulphonic Acid LABSA 90%, popularly known as LABSA, is an anionic surfactant and it is used in formulation of all types of detergent powders, cakes, toilet cleaners and liquid detergents. It is also engaged in manufacturing of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) Fertilizer and Granules Single Super Phosphate (GSSP) Fertilizer which is manufactured and supplied as per the standards of Fertilizer Control Order of India in powder and granulated form as well as fortified with zinc and boron. Single Super Phosphate and Granules Single Super Phosphate as fertilizer in nature are used in agriculture industry. Indian Phosphate Ltd, a company specializing in manufacturing and supplying Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertilizer, began its journey by trading in Dolomite and Limestone in 2001-02. In 2004, it commissioned a manufacturing facility of SSP with an installed capacity of 200 MT/day. In 2009, it diversified into the chemical business by setting up its first Sulphonation Plant of LABSA 90% with an installed capacity of 150 MT/day. In 2010, in order to meet increased demand, Company expanded its SSP fertilizer capacity from 200 MT/day to 4
The Indian Phosphate Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Phosphate Ltd is ₹203.42 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Phosphate Ltd is 14.94 and 1.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Phosphate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Phosphate Ltd is ₹77.5 and ₹197.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Indian Phosphate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -54.45%, 3 Month at -28.00% and 1 Month at 1.69%.
