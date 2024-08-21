Summary

Indian Phosphate Ltd was incorporated on December 14, 1998 with a Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur and was granted a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 28, 1998 by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Company is mainly engaged in production of Linear Alkylbenzene Sulphonic Acid LABSA 90%, popularly known as LABSA, is an anionic surfactant and it is used in formulation of all types of detergent powders, cakes, toilet cleaners and liquid detergents. It is also engaged in manufacturing of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) Fertilizer and Granules Single Super Phosphate (GSSP) Fertilizer which is manufactured and supplied as per the standards of Fertilizer Control Order of India in powder and granulated form as well as fortified with zinc and boron. Single Super Phosphate and Granules Single Super Phosphate as fertilizer in nature are used in agriculture industry. Indian Phosphate Ltd, a company specializing in manufacturing and supplying Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertilizer, began its journey by trading in Dolomite and Limestone in 2001-02. In 2004, it commissioned a manufacturing facility of SSP with an installed capacity of 200 MT/day. In 2009, it diversified into the chemical business by setting up its first Sulphonation Plant of LABSA 90% with an installed capacity of 150 MT/day. In 2010, in order to meet increased demand, Company expanded its SSP fertilizer capacity from 200 MT/day to 4

