Indian Phosphate Ltd Share Price

81.4
(1.12%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:43:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80.4
  • Day's High81.75
  • 52 Wk High197.5
  • Prev. Close80.5
  • Day's Low79.4
  • 52 Wk Low 77.5
  • Turnover (lac)17.58
  • P/E14.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)203.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indian Phosphate Ltd KEY RATIOS

Indian Phosphate Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Indian Phosphate Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indian Phosphate Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:21 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.77%

Non-Promoter- 12.00%

Institutions: 12.00%

Non-Institutions: 15.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Phosphate Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.19

2.71

2.71

2.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.81

64.8

48.38

32.19

Net Worth

81

67.51

51.09

34.9

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

714.87

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

714.87

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.65

Indian Phosphate Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indian Phosphate Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Phosphate Ltd

Summary

Indian Phosphate Ltd was incorporated on December 14, 1998 with a Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur and was granted a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 28, 1998 by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Company is mainly engaged in production of Linear Alkylbenzene Sulphonic Acid LABSA 90%, popularly known as LABSA, is an anionic surfactant and it is used in formulation of all types of detergent powders, cakes, toilet cleaners and liquid detergents. It is also engaged in manufacturing of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) Fertilizer and Granules Single Super Phosphate (GSSP) Fertilizer which is manufactured and supplied as per the standards of Fertilizer Control Order of India in powder and granulated form as well as fortified with zinc and boron. Single Super Phosphate and Granules Single Super Phosphate as fertilizer in nature are used in agriculture industry. Indian Phosphate Ltd, a company specializing in manufacturing and supplying Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertilizer, began its journey by trading in Dolomite and Limestone in 2001-02. In 2004, it commissioned a manufacturing facility of SSP with an installed capacity of 200 MT/day. In 2009, it diversified into the chemical business by setting up its first Sulphonation Plant of LABSA 90% with an installed capacity of 150 MT/day. In 2010, in order to meet increased demand, Company expanded its SSP fertilizer capacity from 200 MT/day to 4
Company FAQs

What is the Indian Phosphate Ltd share price today?

The Indian Phosphate Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Phosphate Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Phosphate Ltd is ₹203.42 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Phosphate Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Phosphate Ltd is 14.94 and 1.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Phosphate Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Phosphate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Phosphate Ltd is ₹77.5 and ₹197.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Phosphate Ltd?

Indian Phosphate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -54.45%, 3 Month at -28.00% and 1 Month at 1.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Phosphate Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Phosphate Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.77 %
Institutions - 12.17 %
Public - 15.06 %

