Indian Phosphate Ltd Summary

Indian Phosphate Ltd was incorporated on December 14, 1998 with a Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur and was granted a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 28, 1998 by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Company is mainly engaged in production of Linear Alkylbenzene Sulphonic Acid LABSA 90%, popularly known as LABSA, is an anionic surfactant and it is used in formulation of all types of detergent powders, cakes, toilet cleaners and liquid detergents. It is also engaged in manufacturing of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) Fertilizer and Granules Single Super Phosphate (GSSP) Fertilizer which is manufactured and supplied as per the standards of Fertilizer Control Order of India in powder and granulated form as well as fortified with zinc and boron. Single Super Phosphate and Granules Single Super Phosphate as fertilizer in nature are used in agriculture industry. Indian Phosphate Ltd, a company specializing in manufacturing and supplying Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertilizer, began its journey by trading in Dolomite and Limestone in 2001-02. In 2004, it commissioned a manufacturing facility of SSP with an installed capacity of 200 MT/day. In 2009, it diversified into the chemical business by setting up its first Sulphonation Plant of LABSA 90% with an installed capacity of 150 MT/day. In 2010, in order to meet increased demand, Company expanded its SSP fertilizer capacity from 200 MT/day to 400 MT/day and also started manufacturing of Granules Single Super Phosphate with installed capacity of 200 MT/day. Subsequently, in 2011, Company expanded its Granules Single Super Phosphate fertilizer capacity from 200 MT/day to 400 MT/day. Later, In 2022, it commissioned a second 200 MT/day plant, increasing its combined capacity to 350 MT/day. In November 2022, the company also ventured into non-renewable energy sector (for captive consumption) by setting up a 750 KWh Solar Plant in Bikaner. In 2023, an additional Granulated Single Super Plant was commissioned in Dhule Dist. of Maharashtra.Further, the Company also produces Zincated Single Super Phosphate - Powder/Granules and Zincated and Boronated Single Super Phosphate - Granules by formulating Zinc and Boron into the granulator and powder hopper along with Single Super Phosphate Powder in required proportion. The Department of Fertiliser and the Government of India encouraged the SSP sector to create value-added fortified SSP with zinc and boron content due to the deficiency of these elements in the soil. Finally, the Company derive the revenue from following two business verticals: Fertilizer Manufacturing and Chemical Manufacturing.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Issue of 6804000 equity shares through fresh issue.