Indian Phosphate Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
714.87
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
714.87
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.65
Total Income
717.52
Total Expenditure
692.79
PBIDT
24.73
Interest
5.32
PBDT
19.41
Depreciation
1.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
5.14
Deferred Tax
0.54
Reported Profit After Tax
12.1
Minority Interest After NP
-1.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
13.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
13.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
18.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.45
PBDTM(%)
2.71
PATM(%)
1.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.