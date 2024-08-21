Indian Phosphate Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
428.35
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
428.35
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.4
Total Income
428.75
Total Expenditure
421.37
PBIDT
7.38
Interest
3.85
PBDT
3.54
Depreciation
1.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.84
Deferred Tax
-0.66
Reported Profit After Tax
0.8
Minority Interest After NP
-2.43
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
24.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.72
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
0.18
No Record Found
