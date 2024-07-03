Summary

Vital Chemtech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on November 11, 2013, as Rudra Chemtech Private Limited, under Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, Company was converted to Limited Liability Partnership Firm as Rudra Chemtech Limited Liability Partnership on February 12, 2015, under the LLP Act, 2008. Thereafter, on February 20, 2015, name was changed to Vital Chemtech Limited Liability Partnership. Later on, Limited Liability Partnership converted to Public Limited Company as Vital Chemtech Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 25, 2021, was issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of Phosphorus base chemicals in chemical industry. Presently, it manufactures Phosphorus Trichloride (PCl3), Phosphorus Oxychloride (POCl3), Phosphorus Pentachloride (PCl5), Phosphorus Pentoxide (P2O5), Poly Phosphoric Acid (PPA) and Phosphorus Pentasulfide (P2S5) across segments such as Lifesciences, Crop Care, Specialty Chemicals, Textile Auxillaries, Dyes, Pigments and Plastic Additives. It also does trading of raw material. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Phosphorus Derivatives Products. The Company has State of the Art Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) operated in integrated complex in PCPIR region of Dahej, Gujarat, for manufacturing of phosphorus base chemicals. Its manufacturing facility is having integrated manufa

