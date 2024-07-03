SectorChemicals
Open₹74.35
Prev. Close₹74.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.88
Day's High₹74.4
Day's Low₹70.6
52 Week's High₹115.4
52 Week's Low₹67.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)173.17
P/E49.28
EPS1.52
Divi. Yield0.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.95
23.95
6.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
65.72
65.66
7.9
Net Worth
89.67
89.61
14.62
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
98.27
116.74
57.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
98.27
116.74
57.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.33
0.14
0.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vipul Jatashanker Bhatt
Whole-time Director
Jay Vipul Bhatt
Whole-time Director
Sangeeta Vipul Bhatt
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Deepakkumar Kushalchandra Chaubisa
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hetalkumar Jayantilal Shah
Company Secretary
Puja Paras Mehta.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vital Chemtech Ltd
Summary
Vital Chemtech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on November 11, 2013, as Rudra Chemtech Private Limited, under Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, Company was converted to Limited Liability Partnership Firm as Rudra Chemtech Limited Liability Partnership on February 12, 2015, under the LLP Act, 2008. Thereafter, on February 20, 2015, name was changed to Vital Chemtech Limited Liability Partnership. Later on, Limited Liability Partnership converted to Public Limited Company as Vital Chemtech Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 25, 2021, was issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of Phosphorus base chemicals in chemical industry. Presently, it manufactures Phosphorus Trichloride (PCl3), Phosphorus Oxychloride (POCl3), Phosphorus Pentachloride (PCl5), Phosphorus Pentoxide (P2O5), Poly Phosphoric Acid (PPA) and Phosphorus Pentasulfide (P2S5) across segments such as Lifesciences, Crop Care, Specialty Chemicals, Textile Auxillaries, Dyes, Pigments and Plastic Additives. It also does trading of raw material. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Phosphorus Derivatives Products. The Company has State of the Art Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) operated in integrated complex in PCPIR region of Dahej, Gujarat, for manufacturing of phosphorus base chemicals. Its manufacturing facility is having integrated manufa
Read More
The Vital Chemtech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vital Chemtech Ltd is ₹173.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vital Chemtech Ltd is 49.28 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vital Chemtech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vital Chemtech Ltd is ₹67.05 and ₹115.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vital Chemtech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -22.85%, 1 Year at -20.99%, 6 Month at -22.82%, 3 Month at 1.63% and 1 Month at -3.54%.
