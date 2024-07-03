iifl-logo-icon 1
Vital Chemtech Ltd Share Price

72.3
(-3.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74.35
  • Day's High74.4
  • 52 Wk High115.4
  • Prev. Close74.9
  • Day's Low70.6
  • 52 Wk Low 67.05
  • Turnover (lac)13.88
  • P/E49.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)173.17
  • Div. Yield0.67
No Records Found

Vital Chemtech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

74.35

Prev. Close

74.9

Turnover(Lac.)

13.88

Day's High

74.4

Day's Low

70.6

52 Week's High

115.4

52 Week's Low

67.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

173.17

P/E

49.28

EPS

1.52

Divi. Yield

0.67

Vital Chemtech Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vital Chemtech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vital Chemtech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:24 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.41%

Institutions: 0.41%

Non-Institutions: 26.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vital Chemtech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

23.95

23.95

6.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

65.72

65.66

7.9

Net Worth

89.67

89.61

14.62

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

98.27

116.74

57.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

98.27

116.74

57.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

3.33

0.14

0.26

Vital Chemtech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vital Chemtech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vipul Jatashanker Bhatt

Whole-time Director

Jay Vipul Bhatt

Whole-time Director

Sangeeta Vipul Bhatt

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Deepakkumar Kushalchandra Chaubisa

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hetalkumar Jayantilal Shah

Company Secretary

Puja Paras Mehta.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vital Chemtech Ltd

Summary

Vital Chemtech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on November 11, 2013, as Rudra Chemtech Private Limited, under Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, Company was converted to Limited Liability Partnership Firm as Rudra Chemtech Limited Liability Partnership on February 12, 2015, under the LLP Act, 2008. Thereafter, on February 20, 2015, name was changed to Vital Chemtech Limited Liability Partnership. Later on, Limited Liability Partnership converted to Public Limited Company as Vital Chemtech Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 25, 2021, was issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of Phosphorus base chemicals in chemical industry. Presently, it manufactures Phosphorus Trichloride (PCl3), Phosphorus Oxychloride (POCl3), Phosphorus Pentachloride (PCl5), Phosphorus Pentoxide (P2O5), Poly Phosphoric Acid (PPA) and Phosphorus Pentasulfide (P2S5) across segments such as Lifesciences, Crop Care, Specialty Chemicals, Textile Auxillaries, Dyes, Pigments and Plastic Additives. It also does trading of raw material. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Phosphorus Derivatives Products. The Company has State of the Art Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) operated in integrated complex in PCPIR region of Dahej, Gujarat, for manufacturing of phosphorus base chemicals. Its manufacturing facility is having integrated manufa
Company FAQs

What is the Vital Chemtech Ltd share price today?

The Vital Chemtech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vital Chemtech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vital Chemtech Ltd is ₹173.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vital Chemtech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vital Chemtech Ltd is 49.28 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vital Chemtech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vital Chemtech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vital Chemtech Ltd is ₹67.05 and ₹115.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vital Chemtech Ltd?

Vital Chemtech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -22.85%, 1 Year at -20.99%, 6 Month at -22.82%, 3 Month at 1.63% and 1 Month at -3.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vital Chemtech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vital Chemtech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.43 %
Institutions - 0.41 %
Public - 26.16 %

