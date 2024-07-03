Vital Chemtech Ltd Summary

Vital Chemtech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on November 11, 2013, as Rudra Chemtech Private Limited, under Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, Company was converted to Limited Liability Partnership Firm as Rudra Chemtech Limited Liability Partnership on February 12, 2015, under the LLP Act, 2008. Thereafter, on February 20, 2015, name was changed to Vital Chemtech Limited Liability Partnership. Later on, Limited Liability Partnership converted to Public Limited Company as Vital Chemtech Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 25, 2021, was issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of Phosphorus base chemicals in chemical industry. Presently, it manufactures Phosphorus Trichloride (PCl3), Phosphorus Oxychloride (POCl3), Phosphorus Pentachloride (PCl5), Phosphorus Pentoxide (P2O5), Poly Phosphoric Acid (PPA) and Phosphorus Pentasulfide (P2S5) across segments such as Lifesciences, Crop Care, Specialty Chemicals, Textile Auxillaries, Dyes, Pigments and Plastic Additives. It also does trading of raw material. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Phosphorus Derivatives Products. The Company has State of the Art Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) operated in integrated complex in PCPIR region of Dahej, Gujarat, for manufacturing of phosphorus base chemicals. Its manufacturing facility is having integrated manufacturing facility for manufacturing of phosphorus base chemical. Apart from these, the manufacturing Facility located in Dahej, has been certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015 from Bureau Veritas to maintain highest quality, environmental and safety practices and is presently in the process of obtaining approval of Phosphorus Pentasulfide (P2S5). In 1993, the Promoter, Mr. Vipul Jatashanker Bhatt started his business activity in the name of Vital Chemical engaged in trading of various Chemicals focused particularly on Phosphorus Derivatives, Organophosphates & Polymers.In 2015, he founded Vital Chemtech Limited Liability Partnership engaged in manufacturing Phosphorus Trichloride. The Company established the operations of manufacturing plant at Dahej, Gujarat in land admeasuring 9099.60 Sq. Mtr which was approved by the Joint Director Industrial Safety and Health, Surat Region. In 2016, the Company started commercial production of Phosphorus Oxychloride at Dahej.In 2018, it started commercial production of Phosphorus Pentoxide and in 2019, it commenced operations of manufacturing plant of Phosphorus Pentachloride and Poly Phosphoric Acid at Dahej. In year 2022, the Company incorporated M/s. Vital Synthesis Private Limited, making it as subsidiary of the Company effective on April 26, 2022.Company made a public issue of 6400000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each through fresh issue in November, 2022. In 2022, Company enhanced the production capacity from 13,200 MT to 28,800 MT. Vital Alkoxides Private Limited became subsidiary of the Company in 2023-24.