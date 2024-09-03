Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 3rd Annual Report along with the Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the financial year ended March 31,2024 ("FY 2023-24/ Fy24").

Financial Highlights:

The Audited Financial Statements of your Company as on March 31, 2024, are prepared in accordance with the relevant applicable Accounting Standards ("AS") and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act").

The summarized financial highlight is depicted below:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone-Year Ended Consolidated-Year Ended 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Revenue From Operations 10,173.26 11,674.33 9,827.38 11,674.33 Other Income 330.91 14.20 333.21 14.20 Total Income 10,504.17 11,688.53 10,160.59 11,688.53 Less: Total Expenses before 9681.64 10195.94 9807.84 10195.94 Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax Profit /(Loss) before 822.53 1492.59 352.75 1492.59 Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax Less: Depreciation 217.55 231.75 263.30 231.75 Less: Finance Cost 113.77 112.37 124.71 112.37 Profit /(Loss) BeforeTax 491.21 1,148.47 (35.26) 1,148.47 Less: Current Tax 116.49 300.00 116.49 300.00 Less: Deferred tax Liability (27.63) 43.33 (21.52) 43.33 (Asset) Profit /(Loss) after Tax 402.35 805.14 (130.23) 805.14

BUSINESS OVERVIEW & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

Standalone Financial performance of the Company

The Total income of your Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 was Rs. 10,504.17 Lakh as against the total income of Rs. 11,688.53 Lakh for the previous year ended March 31, 2023. The Total Income of your company was decreased by 10.13% over previous year.

During the year, your Company has earned a Net Profit after Tax of Rs. 402.35 Lakh for the current financial year under review as compared to Net Profit after Tax of Rs. 805.14 Lakh in the previous financial year. The profit of your Company decreased about 50.03% as compared to previous financial year.

Consolidated Financial Performance of your Company:

The Consolidated Financial Statements presented by your Company include the financial result of Vital Alkoxides Private limited and Vital Synthesis Limited, Subsidiary Companies of our Company. During the year under review, the Consolidated total income of your Company was Rs. 10,160.59 Lakh, the Consolidated Revenue from Operation of the Company was Rs. 9,827.38 Lakh and your Company had a Consolidated Net loss afterTax of Rs. 130.23 Lakh for the year ended March 31,2024 as compared to Net Profit afterTax of Rs. 805.14 Lakhs during the previous financial year ended March 31,2023.

Transfer to General Reserve:

During the FY 2023-24, the Company has Rs 396.52 transferred amount in Reserve and Surplus and the Board has propose to transfer any amount to General Reserves

Dividend:

The Board of Directors of the Company, in its Meeting held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 recommended a final Dividend of Rs 0.50/- (Fifty Paisa only) per equity share, face value Rs 10/- per equity share (i.e. 5% face value) for the financial year ended on March 31,2024. Subject to approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

In view of the changes made under the Income-tax Act, 1961, by the Finance Act, 2020, dividends paid or distributed by the Company shall be taxable in the hands of the Shareholders. The dividend, if declared, shall be subject to deduction of income tax at source.Your Company shall, accordingly, make the payment of the Final Dividend after deduction of tax at source.

TRANSFER OF SHARES AND UNPAID/UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

During the year under 2023-24, the Company was not required to transfer the equity shares/unclaimed dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) pursuant to provisions of Section 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013. The following table gives information relating to outstanding dividend accounts and the dates when due for transfer to IEPF:

Financial year Date of Declaration of Dividend Dividend per Share (in Rs.) Due Date for transfer to IEPF Amount not claimed as on March 31,2024 (In Rs.) 2023-24 September 27, 2023 0.50 27/10/2030 96480

No amount of unclaimed dividend is due for transfer to the Investor Education and Protection Fund administered by the Central Government pursuant to Section 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company does not have any unclaimed shares pursuant to Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund), Rules, 2016 as notified from time to time.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year under review, your Company has not changed its business or object and continues to be in the same line of business as per the main object of the Company.

SHARE CAPITAL:

Authorized Capital:

During the year under review, there was no change in the Authorized share capital of your Company.

The Authorized Share Capital of your Company is Rs. 25,00,00,000 /- (Rupees Twenty Five Crore Only) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crore fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

Issued, Subscribed & Paid-Up Capital:

During the year under review, there was no change in the Issued, Subscribed & Paid-Up Capital of your Company.

The Paid-up Capital of the Company is Rs. 23,95,11,000/- (Twenty-Three Crore Ninety-Five Lakh Eleven Thousand Rupees Only)/- divided into 2,39,51,100 (Two Crore Thirty Nine Lakh Fifty One Thousand One Hundred only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

Utilization of IPO Proceeds:

The Company raised funds of Rs. 64.64 Crores through Initial Public Offering (IPO). The gross proceeds of IPO have been utilized in the manner as proposed in the Offer Document (Prospectus), the details of which are hereunder: (Rs. in Crore)

Sr. No Original Object Original Allocation Funds Utilized up to March 31,2024 1. To meet Working Capital Requirements 45 45 2. For General Corporate Purpose 15.76 15.76 3. For Public issue Expenditures 3.88 3.88 Total 64.64 64.64

Further, there is no deviation/variation in the utilization of the gross proceeds raised through IPO.

ALTERATION OF THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OFTHE COMPANY AND MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION:

During the year under review, there were no changes took place in Memorandum of Association of your Company.

However, in the 2nd Annual General Meeting of our Company held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 the Articles Of Association Of The Company was altered and below mentioned clauses were altered:-

1. Deletion of Clauses 156, 157 of Common Seal which is reproduced below;

156. Common Seal

The Board shall provide a common sea of the Company and shall have power from time to time to destroy the same and substitute a new seal in lieu thereof. The common seal shall be Kept at the Registered Office of the Company and committed to the custody of the Directors.

157. Affixture of Common Seal

The seal shall not be affixed to any instrument except by the authority of a resolution of the Board or Committee and unless the Board otherwise determines, every deed or other instrument to which the seal is required to be affixed shall, unless the same is executed by a duly constituted attorney for the Company, be signed by one Director and the Secretary in whose presence the seal shall have been affixed or such other person as may, from time to time, be authorised by the Board and provided nevertheless that any instrument bearing the seal of the Company issued for valuable consideration shall be binding on the Company notwithstanding any irregularity touching the authority to issue the same provided also the counter signature of the Chairman or the Vice Chairman, which shall be sealed in the presence of any one Director and signed by him on behalf of the Company.

2. Addition of below Sub- clauses under Heading Rights to Dividend:- Rights to Dividend

158 (a) Notwithstanding anything contained in these Articles of the Company, but subject to the provisions of the Act and all other applicable rules of the statutory authorities and the Rules framed by the Board of Directors of the Company in this behalf as amended from time to time by the Board, it shall be open for the Members of the Company who hold the equity shares in the Company to waive/forgo his/their right to receive the dividend (interim or final) by him/them for any financial year which may be declared or recommended respectively by the Board of Directors of the Company. The waiver/forgoing by the Members, his/ their right to receive the dividend (interim or final) by him/them under this Article shall be irrevocable immediately after the record date/book closure date fixed for determining the names of Members entitled for dividend. The Company shall not be entitled to declare or pay and shall not declare or pay dividend on equity shares to such Members who have waived/forgone his/their right to receive the dividend (interim or final) by him/ them under this Article.

158 (b) The Company may pay dividends to the Members other than Members who have waived/ forgone their right, of receiving dividends (including any interim dividend) in respect of any financial year in accordance with the rules framed by the Board of Directors of the Company and amended from time to time by the Board of Directors of the Company, in proportion to the amount paid up or credited as paid up on each share, where a larger amount is paid up or credited as paid up on some shares than on others.

158 (c) No larger dividend shall be declared than is recommended by the Directors but the Company in General Meeting may declare a smaller dividend. No dividend shall be payable except out of the profits of the year or any other undistributed profits of the Company, or otherwise than in accordance with the provisions of the Act and no dividend shall carry interest as against the Company. The declaration of the Directors as to the amount of the net profits of the Company shall be conclusive.

158 (d) Subject to the provisions of the Act, the Directors may, from time to time, pay to the Members other than the Members who have waived/foregone their right of receiving any dividend declared / to be declared by the Company for any financial year, in accordance with Rules framed by the Board and amended from time to time, such interim dividends as in their judgment the position of the Company justifies.

Post Deletion of Article No. 156, subsequent Articles will be renumbered accordingly

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

As on March 31,2024, your Companys Board have five members comprising of three Executive Directors, and two Independent Directors.

The details of Board of Directors are as follows:

Name of Director Category Cum Designation Initial date of Appointme nt Date of Appointmen t at current Term & designation Total Director Ships in other Co. 1 No. of Committee No. of Shares held as on March 31, 2024 in which Director is Chairman2 in which Director is Chairman2 Mr. Vipul Jatashanker Bhatt Chairman and Managing Director 25-11-2021 15-02-2022 3 2 - 1,31,98,500 Mr. Jay Vipul Bhatt Whole-Time Director 25-11-2021 15-02-2022 4 - - 300 Mrs. Sangeeta Vipul Bhatt Whole-Time Director 25-11-2021 15-02-2022 2 - - 43,87,500 Mr. Hetalkumar Jayantilal Shah Non-Executive Independent Director 03-06-2022 22-08-2022 2 2 Mr. Deepakkumar Kushalchandra Chaubisa Non-Executive Independent Director 03-06-2022 22-08-2022 1 2

1 excluding Section 8 Company, Struck off Company, Amalgamated Company and LLPs.

2 Committee includes Audit Committee, and Shareholders Relationship Committee across all Public Companies including our Company.

The composition of Board complies with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). Further, in pursuance of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Company is exempted from the requirement of having composition of Board as per Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations. None of the Director of the Company is serving as a Whole-Time Director in any other Listed Company and the number of their directorship is within the limits laid down under section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013.

INFORMATION ON DIRECTORATE:

Board Composition:

There were no Changes in Board Composition during the financial year 2023-24.

DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Your Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of your Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as an Independent Director. The Independent Directors have also given declaration of compliance with Rules 6(1) and 6(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, with respect to their name appearing in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

As on the date of this report, the following are Key Managerial Personnel ("KMPs") of the Company as per Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Act:

• Mr. Vipul Bhatt - Chairman and Managing Director

• Mrs. Sangeeta Vipul Bhatt- Whole-time director

• Mr. JayVipul Bhatt- Whole-time director

• Ms. Ketki Ajay Oza - Chief Financial Officer

• Mr. Chinmay Tikendrakumar Chokshi - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

During financial year 2023-24, Mr Utsav Sudhir Trivedi tendered his resignation from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from February 28, 2024. After closure of the year, Mr. Chinmay Tikendrakumar Chokshi appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from May 21,2024.

BOARD MEETING:

The Board of the Company regularly meets to discuss various Business opportunities. Additional Board meetings are convened, as and when required to discuss and decide on various business policies, strategies and other businesses.

During the year under review, Board of Directors of the Company met 8 (Eight) times as on, April 03, 2023; May 22, 2023; August 28, 2023; November 08, 2023; December 01,2023; December 14, 2023; December 27, 2023 and March 22, 2024 pursuant to Section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013, the time gap between the two consecutive Board Meetings was not be more than 120 days.

The details of attendance of each Director at the Board Meetings are given below:

Name of Director DIN Designation Number of Board Meetings Eligible to attend Number of Board Meetings Eligible to attend Mr. Vipul Jatashanker Bhatt 06716658 Chairman and Managing Director 8 8 Mr. Jay Vipul Bhatt 09363173 Whole-Time Director 8 8 Mrs. Sangeeta Vipul Bhatt 06716704 Whole-Time Director 8 8 Mr. Hetalkumar Jayantilal Shah 07457701 Non-Executive Independent Director 8 8 Mr. Deepakkumar Kushalchandra Chaubisa 09629889 Non-Executive Independent Director 8 8

The gap between two consecutive meetings was not more than one hundred and twenty days as provided in section 173 of the Act.

GENERAL MEETING:

During the year under review, the following general meetings were held, the details of which are given as under:

Sr. No Type of General Meeting Date of General Meeting 1. Annual General Meeting 27-09-2023

DISCLOSURE BY DIRECTORS:

The Directors on the Board have submitted notice of interest under Section 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 i.e. in Form MBP-1, intimation under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 i.e. in Form DIR 8 and declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

In terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the Company has Two Non-Promoter & NonExecutive Independent Directors. The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149 (6) of the Act. Further, all the Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves in the Independent Director Data Bank. In the opinion of the Board, all our Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience, and expertise including the Proficiency and hold high standards of integrity for the purpose of Rule 8(5) (ilia) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on March 22, 2024 to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as whole and performance of Chairperson of the Company including assessment of quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between Company management and Board.

CHANGE INTHE REGISTERED OFFICE:

During the year under review, there was no change of registered office of the Company. The Registered Office of the Company is situated at B-406, Mondeal Heights, Opp. Karnavati Club, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad-380015, Gujarat.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in the following manners;

• The performance of the board was evaluated by the board, after seeking inputs from all the directors, on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning etc.

• The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

• The board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

• In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

Separate meeting of independent directors was held to evaluate the performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) In preparation of annual accounts for the year ended March 31,2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year;

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts for the year ended March 31,2024 on going concern basis;

e) The Directors had laid down the internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

The Board of Directors, in line with the requirement of the act, has formed various committees, details of which are given hereunder.

A. Audit Committee:

The Company has formed audit committee in line with the provisions Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. Audit Committee meeting is generally held for the purpose of recommending the half yearly and yearly financial result. Additional meeting is held for the purpose of reviewing the specific item included in terms of reference of the Committee. During the year under review, Audit Committee met 3 (Three) times viz. on May 22, 2023; August 28, 2023 ; November 08, 2023 & March 22, 2024.

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name Category Designation Number of Meetings During the Financial Year 2023-24 Eligible to attend Eligible to attend Mr. Hetalkumar Jayantilal Shah Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 4 4 Mr. Deepakkumar Kushalchandra Chaubisa Non-Executive Independent Director Member 4 4 Mr. Vipul Jatashanker Bhatt Chairman and Managing Director Member 4 4

The Statutory Auditors of the Company are invited in the meeting of the Committee wherever required. Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of the Company are the regular invitee at the Meeting.

Recommendations of Audit Committee, wherever/whenever given, have been accepted by the Board of Directors.

Vigil Mechanism:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and accordingly framed a Whistle Blower Policy. The policy enables the employees to report to the management instances of unethical behavior actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct.

Further the mechanism adopted by the Company encourages the Whistle Blower to report genuine concerns or grievances and provide for adequate safe guards against victimization of the Whistle Blower who avails of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The functioning of vigil mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time. None of the Whistle blowers has been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company.

B. Stakeholders Grievance & Relationship Committee:

The Company has constituted Stakeholders Grievance & Relationship Committee mainly to focus on the redressal of Shareholders / Investors Grievances, if any, like Transfer / Transmission / Demat of Shares; Loss of Share Certificates; Non-receipt of Annual Report; Dividend Warrants; etc.

During the year under review, Stakeholders Relationship Committee met 4 (Four) times viz. on May 22, 2023; August 28, 2023; November 08, 2023 and March 22, 2024

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name Category Designation Number of Meetings During the Financial Year 2023-24 Eligible to attend Eligible to attend Mr. Hetalkumar Jayantilal Shah Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 4 4 Mr. Deepakkumar Kushalchandra Chaubisa Non-Executive Independent Director Member 4 4 Mr. Vipul Jatashanker Bhatt Chairman and Managing Director Member 4 4

The Company Secretary of the company acts as secretary for the Committees & was present in meetings of Stakeholders Grievance & Relationship Committee held during the year.

The complaints received from shareholders were resolved during the year and 1(One) complaint is pending as on March 31, 2024.

C. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Company has formed Nomination and Remuneration committee in line with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. Nomination and Remuneration Committee meetings are generally held for identifying the persons who are qualified to become Directors and may be appointed in senior management and recommending their appointments and removal.

During the year under review, Nomination and Remuneration Committee met 2 (two) time viz. on August 28, 2023 and March 22, 2024.

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name Category Designation Number of Meetings During the Financial Year 2023-24 Eligible to attend Eligible to attend Mr. Hetalkumar Jayantilal Shah Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 2 2 Mr. Deepakkumar Kushalchandra Chaubisa Non-Executive Independent Director Member 2 2 Mr. Vipul Jatashanker Bhatt Chairman and Managing Director Member 2 2

Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

Pursuant to Section 178(3) of the Act, the Company has framed a policy on Directors appointment and remuneration and other matters ("Remuneration Policy") which is available on the website of your Company at https://www.vitalgroup.co.in/investor- pdf/Nomination_and_Remuneration_Policy.pdf.

The Remuneration Policy for selection of Directors and determining Directors independence sets out the guiding principles for the NRC for identifying the persons who are qualified to become the Directors. Your Companys Remuneration Policy is directed towards rewarding performance based on review of achievements. The Remuneration Policy is in consonance with existing industry practice. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid out in the Remuneration Policy.

PUBLIC DEPOSIT:

There were no outstanding deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 74 of the Act read with rules made thereunder at the end of FY 2023-24 or the previous financial years.Your Company did not accept any deposit during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS & SECURITY:

Details of Loans, Guarantees, Investments and Security covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statement.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the draft annual return as on March 31,2024 prepared in accordance with Section 92(3) of the Act is made available on the website of your Company and can be accessed using the https://www.vitalgroup.co.in/investors.html.

TRANSACTIONSWITH RELATED PARTIES:

All the Related Party Transactions entered during the financial year were on an Arms Length basis and in the Ordinary Course of Business. There are no materially significant Related PartyTransactions, i.e exceeding rupees one thousand crore or 10% of the annual consolidated turnover as per the last audited financial statement ,whichever is lower or a transaction involving payments with respect to brand usage or royalty entered into individually or taken together with previous transactions during the financial year, exceeding ten percent of the annual consolidated turnover of the Company as per the last audited financial statements, made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and other related parties which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large, were entered during the year by your Company.

During FY 2023-24, your Company has not entered into any transactions with related parties which could be considered material in terms of Section 188 of the Act. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act, in Form AOC 2, is not applicable.

Further, prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on yearly basis for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. The transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted were placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors for their review & approval.

The details of the related party transactions for the financial year 2023-24 is given in notes of the financial statements which is part of Annual Report.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board of Directors is available on the website of the Company at https://www.vitalgroup.co.in/investor-pdf/Related_Party_Transaction_Policy.pdf.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median of employees remuneration as per Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as Annexure-B.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OFWOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

To foster a positive workplace environment, free from harassment of any nature, we have institutionalized the Anti-Sexual Harassment Initiative (ASHI) framework, through which we address complaints of sexual harassment at the all workplaces of the Company. Our policy assures discretion and guarantees non-retaliation to complainants. We follow a gender-neutral approach in handling complaints of sexual harassment and we are compliant with the law of the land where we operate. Further, the company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment ofWomen at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Annual Report 2023-24

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has received nil complaints on sexual harassment, out of which nil complaints have been disposed off and nil complaints remained pending as of March 31,2024.

ENERGY CONSERVATION,TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is provided as Annexure-A of this report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI:

During the year under review, your Company has complied with all the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standard-1 and Secretarial Standard-2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

A well-defined risk management mechanism covering the risk mapping and trend analysis, risk exposure, potential impact and risk mitigation process is in place. The objective of the mechanism is to minimize the impact of risks identified and taking advance actions to mitigate it. The mechanism works on the principles of probability of occurrence and impact, if triggered. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify, evaluate, monitor and manage both business and non-business risks.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an effective internal control system, which ensures that all the assets of the Company are safeguarded and protected against any loss from unauthorized use or disposition.

The Internal Auditors of the Company carry out review of the internal control systems and procedures. The internal audit reports are reviewed by Audit Committee.

The Company has also put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements commensurate with the size and nature of operations of the Company. During the year, such controls were tested and no material discrepancy or weakness in the Companys internal controls over financial reporting was observed.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Integrity and transparency are key factors to our corporate governance practices to ensure that we achieve and will retain the trust of our stakeholders at all times. Corporate governance is about maximizing shareholder value legally, ethically and sustainably. Our Board exercises its fiduciary responsibilities in the widest sense of the term. Our disclosures seek to attain the best practices in international corporate governance. We also endeavor to enhance long-term shareholder value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions.

As our company has been listed on SME Platform of NSE Limited, by virtue of Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulation 17 to 27 and Clause (b) to (i) and (t) of sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and Para C D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the company. Hence Corporate Governance Report does not form a part of this Board Report, though we are committed for the best corporate governance practices.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The requirement for CSR is applicable to your Company from financial year 2023-24. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135(9) of the Companies Act, 2013, where the amount to be spent under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by a company does not exceed fifty lakh rupees, the requirement under Section 135(1) for constitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee is not applicable and the functions of such committee provided under Section 135 of the Act, are discharged by the Board of Directors of the Company. Accordingly, the function of CSR Committee is discharged by the Board under the provisions of Section 135(9) of the Act. Further, the Board has approved the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy. CSR Policy is available on the website of the Company at www.vitalgroup.co.in CSR Report is part of Annual report as Annexure -E.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

In terms of Regulation 34, and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a review of the performance of the Company, for the year under review, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report as Annexure -D.

STATUTORY AUDITOR ANDTHEIR REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, Abhishek Kumar & Associates, Chartered Accountant, (FRN: 130052W), were appointed as Statutory Auditor for a term of 5 years in the 1st Annual general meeting of the Members of the Company held on August 22, 2022.

The Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified to continue as Statutory Auditors and are eligible to hold office as Statutory Auditors of your Company.

Statutory Auditors have expressed their unmodified opinion on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and their reports do not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks, or disclaimers. The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory. The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are selfexplanatory.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR ANDTHEIR REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, your Company has appointed M/s. SCS and Co. LLP, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the FinancialYear 2023-24.The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure - F to this Report.

There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report except:-

Company has maintained internally Structured Digital Database in Digital Software: for FY 2023-24 with adequate internal controls and checks such as time stamping and audit trails to ensure non- tampering of the database. However, majority of the entries has been captured delayed by Company in software of SDD (Structured Digital Database).

Reply by Management: Delay was unintentional, to make all compliance within due date, UPSI sharing entries into software got delayed Management of Company will be more alert in making entries of UPSI Sharing into software the same day on which UPSI is shared to any Designated Persons. and Company will arrange sessions to update all the designated Persons with the provisions of the PIT Regulation.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditor of your Company have not reported any instances of fraud committed in your Company by Companys officers or employees, to the Audit Committee, as required under Section 143(12) of the Act.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORD:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereof, the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on May 29, 2024, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, have appointed M/s. R J & Associates, Cost Accountants, Ahmedabad (Firm Registration No.: 004690) as the Cost Auditor of the Company to audit the cost records of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Further, as per Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor is required to be ratified at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

M/s. R J & Associates, have confirmed that they are free from disqualification specified under Section 141(3) and proviso to Section 148(3) read with Section 141(4) of the Act and that their appointment meets the requirements of Section 141(3)(g) of the Act. They have further confirmed their independent status and an arms length relationship with the Company. Further, as per Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor is required to be ratified at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Company has maintained cost accounts and records in accordance with provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereof.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

The company appointed M/s. Ravi V. Patel & Co as Internal Auditor of the company to conduct the Internal Audit of the Company for the FY 2023-24.

INFORMATION ON SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES:

As on March 31,2024, the Company has following subsidiaries:

Sr. No Name Category 1. Vital Alkoxides Private limited Subsidiary 2. Vital Synthesis Limited Subsidiary

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129, 134 and 136 of the Act read with rules made thereunder and Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company has prepared consolidated financial statements of the Company and a separate statement containing the salient features of financial statement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates in Form AOC-1, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report as per Annexure-C.

CODE FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct ("Code") to regulate, monitor and report trading in Companys shares by Companys designated persons and their immediate relatives as per the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Code, inter alia, lays down the procedures to be followed by designated persons while trading/ dealing in Companys shares and sharing Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI"). The Code Covers Companys obligation to maintain a digital database, mechanism for prevention of insider trading and handling of UPSI, and the process to familiarize with the sensitivity of UPSI. Further, it also includes code for practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information which has been made available on the Companys website at https://www.vitalgroup.co.in/investor-pdf/Code_of_Conduct_for_PIT_from_01.04.20192.pdf.

The employees are required to undergo a mandatory training/ certification on this Code to sensitize themselves and strengthen their awareness

WEBSITE:

As per Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Company has maintained a functional website namely " www.vitalgroup.co.in " containing basic information about the Company.

The website of the Company is containing information like Policies, Shareholding Pattern, Financial and information of the designated officials of the Company who are responsible for assisting and handling investor grievances for the benefit of all stakeholders of the Company etc.

THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIALYEAR:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there was no application made and proceeding initiated /pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, by any Financial and/or Operational Creditors against your Company. As on the date of this report, there is no application or proceeding pending against your company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

GENERAL DISCLOSURE:

Your Directors state that the Company has made disclosures in this report for the items prescribed in section 134 (3) of the Act and Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions of the act and listing regulations, to the extent the transactions took place on those items during the year. Your Directors further state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review.

(I) Issue of Equity Shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

(ii) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and ESOS;

(iii) Application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

(iv) There is no revision in the Board Report or Financial Statement;

(v) No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future;

(vi) The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors are highly grateful for all the guidance, support and assistance received from the Government of India, Governments of various states in India, concerned Government departments, Financial Institutions and Banks. Your Directors thank all the esteemed shareholders, customers, suppliers and business associates for their faith, trust and confidence reposed in the Company.

Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for the dedicated efforts and consistent contribution made by the employees at all levels, to ensure that your Company continues to grow and excel.

Registered office:

B-406, Mondeal Heights, Opp. Karnavati Club, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad 380015

For and on behalf of Board of Directors

VITAL CHEMTECH LIMITED

CIN:L24299GJ2021PLC127538

Vipul Bhatt

Chairman and Managing Director

DIN:06716658

Jay Bhatt

Whole Time Director

DIN:09363173

Date: September 03, 2024

Place: Ahmedabad