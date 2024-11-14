Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 10, 2025.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 01, 2024.

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 21 May 2024

Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024