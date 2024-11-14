|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|10 Jan 2025
|Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 10, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Oct 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 01, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 22, 2024.Ref: Vital Chemtech Limited (Symbol: - VITAL, ISIN: - INE0L4K01016)With reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on, Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at B-406, Mondeal Heights, Opp. Karnavati Club, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad-380015 Gujarat, India, which was commenced at 2:00 P.M and concluded at 02:30 P.M have,1. Appointed M/s. SCS and Co. LLP, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor for Secretarial Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24.2. Appointed M/s Ravi V. Patel & Co., Chartered Accountant (FRN: 134309W), Ahmedabad, as Internal Auditor for Internal Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24.
