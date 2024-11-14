iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vital Chemtech Ltd Board Meeting

74.25
(2.41%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:58:41 PM

Vital Chemtech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 10, 2025.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 01, 2024.
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202421 May 2024
Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024.
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Vital Chemtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 22, 2024.Ref: Vital Chemtech Limited (Symbol: - VITAL, ISIN: - INE0L4K01016)With reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on, Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at B-406, Mondeal Heights, Opp. Karnavati Club, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad-380015 Gujarat, India, which was commenced at 2:00 P.M and concluded at 02:30 P.M have,1. Appointed M/s. SCS and Co. LLP, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor for Secretarial Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24.2. Appointed M/s Ravi V. Patel & Co., Chartered Accountant (FRN: 134309W), Ahmedabad, as Internal Auditor for Internal Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24.

Vital Chemtech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vital Chemtech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.