Vital Chemtech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.95
23.95
6.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
65.72
65.66
7.9
Net Worth
89.67
89.61
14.62
Minority Interest
Debt
12.96
23.95
36.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.16
0.43
0
Total Liabilities
102.79
113.99
50.94
Fixed Assets
19.35
19.16
17.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
33.94
15.26
2.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
49.09
50.31
24.37
Inventories
12.14
13.47
9.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
43.6
38.24
41.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.01
15.17
3.9
Sundry Creditors
-21.93
-13.28
-27.42
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.73
-3.29
-2.89
Cash
0.4
29.26
6.24
Total Assets
102.78
113.99
50.95
