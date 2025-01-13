iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vital Chemtech Ltd Balance Sheet

73.95
(-0.07%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:20:42 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vital Chemtech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

23.95

23.95

6.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

65.72

65.66

7.9

Net Worth

89.67

89.61

14.62

Minority Interest

Debt

12.96

23.95

36.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.16

0.43

0

Total Liabilities

102.79

113.99

50.94

Fixed Assets

19.35

19.16

17.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

33.94

15.26

2.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

49.09

50.31

24.37

Inventories

12.14

13.47

9.05

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

43.6

38.24

41.73

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

17.01

15.17

3.9

Sundry Creditors

-21.93

-13.28

-27.42

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.73

-3.29

-2.89

Cash

0.4

29.26

6.24

Total Assets

102.78

113.99

50.95

Vital Chemtech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vital Chemtech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.