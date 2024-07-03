SectorChemicals
Open₹378.95
Prev. Close₹369.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.63
Day's High₹378.95
Day's Low₹365.1
52 Week's High₹476.15
52 Week's Low₹320.4
Book Value₹340.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)388.7
P/E13.59
EPS26.97
Divi. Yield1.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.61
10.61
10.61
10.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
337.79
283.1
306.88
232.35
Net Worth
348.4
293.71
317.49
242.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
260.69
356.66
334.14
328.72
yoy growth (%)
-26.9
6.73
1.65
0.83
Raw materials
-180.64
-269.29
-256.89
-252.74
As % of sales
69.29
75.5
76.87
76.88
Employee costs
-25.55
-26.69
-21.32
-19.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.94
28.81
28.32
28.01
Depreciation
-2.1
-2.92
-3.08
-2.93
Tax paid
-7.28
-7.56
-9.21
-7.75
Working capital
-3.06
-12.55
12.5
2.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.9
6.73
1.65
0.83
Op profit growth
7.41
13.81
-9.34
13.4
EBIT growth
7.22
1.63
1.18
10.91
Net profit growth
11.31
11.24
-5.72
10.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shiv Shankar Poddar
Non Executive Director
Mahima P. Agarwal
Joint Managing Director & CEO
Gaurav Goenka
Independent Director
M. Mahadevan
Independent Director
Gajendra Kumar Bhandari
Independent Director
Ramaseshan Mohan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anil Kumar Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Poddar Pigments Ltd
Summary
Set up in 1991, Poddar Pigments Limited, is a manufacturer of Color & Additive Master batches for dope dyeing of man-made fibers, various plastic applications. The company commenced production in Mar.95 at its manufacturing unit at Jaipur, Rajasthan. The plant is backed up by self-generation of power.The company also produces a wide range of additive masterbatches which will cater to the blown-film, raffia, engineering plastic and other general-purpose plastic industries. The company has installed a modern laboratory and analytical facilities at the plant for testing and quality control of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods. The company has a pilot masterbatch plant, to develop and produce new shades and products with different polymers and additives. It has also installed pilot plants for multi-filament yarn spinning, injection moulding, and blow moulding equipment to test and pre-determine the quality of the products. Other than additive masterbatches, it also produces LDPE-based masterbatches. The main customer of the company is Rajasthan Petro Synthetics.The company has developed Polyester Masterbatches in its Laboratory. The work on implementation of new extruder line for manufacture of Masterbatches is in progress. It is increasing the installed capacity to 3280 MT pa at a cost of Rs. 650 lacs which is funded through term loan from IDBI.During the year 1998-99, the Companys project for increasing installed capacity of Polyester Masterbatches was imp
Read More
The Poddar Pigments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹366.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Poddar Pigments Ltd is ₹388.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Poddar Pigments Ltd is 13.59 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Poddar Pigments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Poddar Pigments Ltd is ₹320.4 and ₹476.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Poddar Pigments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.82%, 3 Years at 7.83%, 1 Year at -6.95%, 6 Month at -16.61%, 3 Month at -8.18% and 1 Month at -5.81%.
