Poddar Pigments Ltd Share Price

366.35
(-0.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:23 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open378.95
  • Day's High378.95
  • 52 Wk High476.15
  • Prev. Close369.5
  • Day's Low365.1
  • 52 Wk Low 320.4
  • Turnover (lac)2.63
  • P/E13.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value340.36
  • EPS26.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)388.7
  • Div. Yield1.09
Poddar Pigments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

378.95

Prev. Close

369.5

Turnover(Lac.)

2.63

Day's High

378.95

Day's Low

365.1

52 Week's High

476.15

52 Week's Low

320.4

Book Value

340.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

388.7

P/E

13.59

EPS

26.97

Divi. Yield

1.09

Poddar Pigments Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

19 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 16 Sep, 2024

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Poddar Pigments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Poddar Pigments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.42%

Non-Promoter- 0.36%

Institutions: 0.36%

Non-Institutions: 37.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Poddar Pigments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.61

10.61

10.61

10.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

337.79

283.1

306.88

232.35

Net Worth

348.4

293.71

317.49

242.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

260.69

356.66

334.14

328.72

yoy growth (%)

-26.9

6.73

1.65

0.83

Raw materials

-180.64

-269.29

-256.89

-252.74

As % of sales

69.29

75.5

76.87

76.88

Employee costs

-25.55

-26.69

-21.32

-19.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.94

28.81

28.32

28.01

Depreciation

-2.1

-2.92

-3.08

-2.93

Tax paid

-7.28

-7.56

-9.21

-7.75

Working capital

-3.06

-12.55

12.5

2.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.9

6.73

1.65

0.83

Op profit growth

7.41

13.81

-9.34

13.4

EBIT growth

7.22

1.63

1.18

10.91

Net profit growth

11.31

11.24

-5.72

10.49

Poddar Pigments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Poddar Pigments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shiv Shankar Poddar

Non Executive Director

Mahima P. Agarwal

Joint Managing Director & CEO

Gaurav Goenka

Independent Director

M. Mahadevan

Independent Director

Gajendra Kumar Bhandari

Independent Director

Ramaseshan Mohan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anil Kumar Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Poddar Pigments Ltd

Summary

Set up in 1991, Poddar Pigments Limited, is a manufacturer of Color & Additive Master batches for dope dyeing of man-made fibers, various plastic applications. The company commenced production in Mar.95 at its manufacturing unit at Jaipur, Rajasthan. The plant is backed up by self-generation of power.The company also produces a wide range of additive masterbatches which will cater to the blown-film, raffia, engineering plastic and other general-purpose plastic industries. The company has installed a modern laboratory and analytical facilities at the plant for testing and quality control of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods. The company has a pilot masterbatch plant, to develop and produce new shades and products with different polymers and additives. It has also installed pilot plants for multi-filament yarn spinning, injection moulding, and blow moulding equipment to test and pre-determine the quality of the products. Other than additive masterbatches, it also produces LDPE-based masterbatches. The main customer of the company is Rajasthan Petro Synthetics.The company has developed Polyester Masterbatches in its Laboratory. The work on implementation of new extruder line for manufacture of Masterbatches is in progress. It is increasing the installed capacity to 3280 MT pa at a cost of Rs. 650 lacs which is funded through term loan from IDBI.During the year 1998-99, the Companys project for increasing installed capacity of Polyester Masterbatches was imp
Company FAQs

What is the Poddar Pigments Ltd share price today?

The Poddar Pigments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹366.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Poddar Pigments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Poddar Pigments Ltd is ₹388.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Poddar Pigments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Poddar Pigments Ltd is 13.59 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Poddar Pigments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Poddar Pigments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Poddar Pigments Ltd is ₹320.4 and ₹476.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Poddar Pigments Ltd?

Poddar Pigments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.82%, 3 Years at 7.83%, 1 Year at -6.95%, 6 Month at -16.61%, 3 Month at -8.18% and 1 Month at -5.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Poddar Pigments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Poddar Pigments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.43 %
Institutions - 0.37 %
Public - 37.20 %

