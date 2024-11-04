Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results PODDAR PIGMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

PODDAR PIGMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (1) Re-appointment of Shri S.S. Poddar (DIN: 00058025) as Managing Director for a period of 3 years with effect from 1st October, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders in the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (2) Re-appointment of Shri Gaurav Goenka (DIN: 00375811), Joint Managing Director and designated as Joint Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for a period of 3 years with effect from 1st October, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders in the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Re-Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 19 May 2024 7 May 2024

PODDAR PIGMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 and to recommend the Dividend if any. Recommendation of Final Dividend by the Board of Directors for the Financial Year 2023-24. Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.25 P.M. have, inter-alia, considered the following: (a) Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 st March, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The said Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 st March, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and the Auditors Report thereon issued by M/s. K.N. Gutgutia & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company with unmodified opinion are attached herewith. (b) Recommended Final Dividend at the rate of 40% i.e. Rs. 4/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 33 rd Annual General Meeting. (c) Fixed the Book Closure date 7 days before the date of the 33rd Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024