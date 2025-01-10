Poddar Pigments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.61
10.61
10.61
10.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
337.79
283.1
306.88
232.35
Net Worth
348.4
293.71
317.49
242.96
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.15
6.02
9.95
3.68
Total Liabilities
360.55
299.73
327.44
246.64
Fixed Assets
120.97
101.49
105.28
70.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
99.71
70.23
122.16
91.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.08
0.08
0.09
Networking Capital
108.18
93.07
97.76
75.77
Inventories
57.32
62.41
62.47
43.22
Inventory Days
60.51
Sundry Debtors
67.85
53.35
52.31
40.78
Debtor Days
57.09
Other Current Assets
10.95
9.27
8.22
12.47
Sundry Creditors
-19
-21.24
-14.95
-11.92
Creditor Days
16.68
Other Current Liabilities
-8.94
-10.72
-10.29
-8.78
Cash
31.68
34.85
2.15
8.98
Total Assets
360.54
299.72
327.43
246.64
