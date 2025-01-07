Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
260.69
356.66
334.14
328.72
yoy growth (%)
-26.9
6.73
1.65
0.83
Raw materials
-180.64
-269.29
-256.89
-252.74
As % of sales
69.29
75.5
76.87
76.88
Employee costs
-25.55
-26.69
-21.32
-19.13
As % of sales
9.8
7.48
6.38
5.82
Other costs
-24.8
-33.03
-31.65
-30.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.51
9.26
9.47
9.14
Operating profit
29.69
27.64
24.28
26.78
OPM
11.38
7.74
7.26
8.14
Depreciation
-2.1
-2.92
-3.08
-2.93
Interest expense
-0.27
-0.3
-0.33
-0.29
Other income
3.63
4.4
7.44
4.46
Profit before tax
30.94
28.81
28.32
28.01
Taxes
-7.28
-7.56
-9.21
-7.75
Tax rate
-23.54
-26.25
-32.54
-27.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
23.65
21.25
19.1
20.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
23.65
21.25
19.1
20.26
yoy growth (%)
11.31
11.24
-5.72
10.49
NPM
9.07
5.95
5.71
6.16
