Poddar Pigments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

360.2
(1.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:02:43 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Poddar Pigments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

260.69

356.66

334.14

328.72

yoy growth (%)

-26.9

6.73

1.65

0.83

Raw materials

-180.64

-269.29

-256.89

-252.74

As % of sales

69.29

75.5

76.87

76.88

Employee costs

-25.55

-26.69

-21.32

-19.13

As % of sales

9.8

7.48

6.38

5.82

Other costs

-24.8

-33.03

-31.65

-30.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.51

9.26

9.47

9.14

Operating profit

29.69

27.64

24.28

26.78

OPM

11.38

7.74

7.26

8.14

Depreciation

-2.1

-2.92

-3.08

-2.93

Interest expense

-0.27

-0.3

-0.33

-0.29

Other income

3.63

4.4

7.44

4.46

Profit before tax

30.94

28.81

28.32

28.01

Taxes

-7.28

-7.56

-9.21

-7.75

Tax rate

-23.54

-26.25

-32.54

-27.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

23.65

21.25

19.1

20.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

23.65

21.25

19.1

20.26

yoy growth (%)

11.31

11.24

-5.72

10.49

NPM

9.07

5.95

5.71

6.16

