iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Poddar Pigments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

356.3
(-3.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Poddar Pigments Ltd

Poddar Pigments FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.94

28.81

28.32

28.01

Depreciation

-2.1

-2.92

-3.08

-2.93

Tax paid

-7.28

-7.56

-9.21

-7.75

Working capital

-3.06

-12.55

12.5

2.84

Other operating items

Operating

18.48

5.77

28.52

20.18

Capital expenditure

0.49

15.9

1.62

-39.54

Free cash flow

18.97

21.67

30.14

-19.35

Equity raised

386.25

342.86

320.92

231.32

Investing

40.82

-31.47

25.89

44.08

Financing

0

0.75

-0.39

-1.88

Dividends paid

0

0

3.71

2.65

Net in cash

446.04

333.82

380.28

256.81

Poddar Pigments : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Poddar Pigments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.