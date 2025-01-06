Poddar Pigments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.94
28.81
28.32
28.01
Depreciation
-2.1
-2.92
-3.08
-2.93
Tax paid
-7.28
-7.56
-9.21
-7.75
Working capital
-3.06
-12.55
12.5
2.84
Other operating items
Operating
18.48
5.77
28.52
20.18
Capital expenditure
0.49
15.9
1.62
-39.54
Free cash flow
18.97
21.67
30.14
-19.35
Equity raised
386.25
342.86
320.92
231.32
Investing
40.82
-31.47
25.89
44.08
Financing
0
0.75
-0.39
-1.88
Dividends paid
0
0
3.71
2.65
Net in cash
446.04
333.82
380.28
256.81
No Record Found
